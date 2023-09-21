ASA Recognizes Best Job Training Programs in the U.S. Staffing Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From programs addressing the health care worker shortage to classes developing real estate skills, the American Staffing Association's 2023 Elevate Award winners display the range of staffing's influence on the labor market.

Created in 2018, the Elevate Awards celebrate the staffing industry's most innovative workforce development programs for temporary and contract employees. Award classes are determined by company revenue.

"The ASA Elevate Award highlights the staffing industry's commitment to helping people future-proof their careers through training, upskilling, and reskilling," said Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer at ASA. "By fostering innovation and empowering the workforce through skill development, Elevate Award honorees are a testament to the transformative impact of staffing on individuals and industries alike."

Award winners will be honored during a ceremony at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo, Oct. 3-5 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, NC.

2023 ASA Elevate Award Winners

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

Nomad Health, "Every Clinician Matters"

In the midst of a clinician shortage, Nomad Health developed a competency education program focused on evidence-based learning practice, which is customized to the needs of each individual registered nurse or Allied Health clinician. The program, which is in line with competency definitions by the Joint Commission and American Nurses’ Association, provides one-on-one tailored approach to more than thirty specialty areas. The focus includes care of patients that require high acuity management, dysrhythmia interpretation, recognition of patient deterioration and anticipating complications, as well as TJC national patient safety goals and key safety practices.

Since the launch of the program in 2022, competency pass rates jumped 22% among clinicians who were previously identified as needing remediation. As a direct result of this program, clinicians have achieved a 95% average pass rate and are more confidently places at the bedside with the assurance they will provide the best care possible.

Staffing Agencies With $25 Million to $100 Million in Annual Sales

Hamilton-Ryker, "WorkWell"

Hamilton-Ryker's WorkWell nonprofit organization focuses on providing individualized support to reduce barriers to successful employment and career growth, positively transforming the lives of individuals, families, and communities in our nation. Since its inception, WorkWell services have been available to more than 1,000 apprentices at 400 employers. Through the WorkWell program, apprentices can gain access to financial literacy, planning, problem-solving, and advocacy strategies.

Staffing Agencies With $7.5 Million to $25 Million in Annual Sales

JWilliams Staffing, "Real Estate Learning Network"

JWilliams Staffing is providing employees with in-demand real estate knowledge and skills. Their Real Estate Learning Network (RELN) is an online educational platform with courses for employees looking to grow their talents in new home sales, affordable housing, leasing, property management, and maintenance. Employees even have the option to receive a certification upon completion. Since the introduction of the program, JWilliams Staffing has awarded more than 1,500 career certifications through RELN.

Honorable Mentions

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

PeopleReady, "WorkUp"

Randstad North America, "Transcend"

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

