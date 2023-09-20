PROOFPILOT ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCT UPDATES AT DPHARM 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's leading Clinical Trial Platform, will unveil key product upgrades at DPharm 2023. The new features aim to enhance site staff operations and patient engagement by fully digitizing study workflows. Sponsors can demo these products at booths #14 and #15 and join us in DPharm's Track C Panel on September 21, 2023.

"As clinical trial protocols continue to become more complex, so does the necessity for an all-inclusive, automated orchestration platform to improve the operational experience for site staff and patients," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "ProofPilot aims to meet this need by introducing new, core platform products that position us uniquely in the industry to offer seamless clinical trial experiences that integrate tasks, content, communication, and 3rd party point solutions and services."

New DPharm 2023 Products and Features :

ProofPilot's Patient Solutions:

PatientCoPilot : Offers real-time, automated workflows, supporting patients and enabling flawless adherence to study tasks. PatientCoPilot offers precision delivery of DEI-focused content, ensuring higher engagement and lower patient dropout.

PatientExplore : A knowledgebase enabling patients to access study-related content effortlessly: visit overviews, site information, and support materials

PatientComms: Facilitates HIPAA compliant communication between patients and site staff, providing quick answers to maintain study compliance.

ProofPilot's Site Solutions:

SiteCoPilot : Transforms protocol procedures, content and technology access into an automated workflow. This eliminates guesswork to ensure compliant study execution by sites and helps reduce deviations and the chance of protocol amendments.

SiteExplore : Provides staff with a digital hub to quickly search study content, including protocols, manuals, and training materials, making manual document searches obsolete.

SiteComms: Allows research staff to communicate in real-time with Medical Monitors and CRAs for urgent study related inquiries, expediting decision-making by bypassing email.

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. It orchestrates tasks and optimizes workflows, enhancing stakeholder experiences and data quality. The platform eliminates guesswork and research protocol deviations, delivering high-performance experiences for sites and patients. Founded in 2014, ProofPilot was among the pioneers in offering virtual, hybrid, and in-person research solutions with its Co-Pilot packages. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com/.

