Halcyon Announces Leadership Transition

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halcyon, a pioneer in fostering social entrepreneurship, celebrates a decade of transformative leadership and innovation to develop early-stage, impact driven startups from around the globe. Co-Founder Kate Goodall will step down from her role as CEO after founding and leading the organization since its inception. The organization proudly announces Daniel J. Barker, Halcyon Managing Director, as the incoming President and CEO, effective January 1, 2024.

Halcyon Logo (PRNewswire)

"Building Halcyon over the past ten years has been the greatest honor of my life. Serving our entrepreneurs means I have worked every day in a community of people brave enough to start companies and kind enough to do it for reasons greater than themselves – I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world. I deeply believe that Dan Barker is the person with the vision, talent, and commitment to nurture our special community, and take Halcyon forward as the new President and CEO. I look forward to celebrating his success in my new role," said Ms. Goodall. She, alongside Dahna Goldstein, Halcyon Chief Investment Officer, will join to create a new independent entity investing in Halcyon ventures and other startups focused on Climate, Health, and EquityTech.

Mr. Barker currently serves as Managing Director of Halcyon. He joined the organization from the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth where he was Vice President focused on supporting cutting-edge research on financial inclusion and entrepreneurship. Prior to Mastercard, Mr. Barker was Vice President for social impact at BlackRock. Mr. Barker first connected with Halcyon during his time as a management consultant at Deloitte where he advised corporate, multilateral, and nonprofit clients on social impact strategy. He began his career in global health research at the Council on Foreign Relations and Earth Institute. He holds a master's in international finance and economic policy from Columbia University and a BA from NYU. He serves on the advisory boards of Global Kids, Inc. and the Guyana Economic Development Trust and is a judge for the Inclusive Fintech 50.

"I'm honored to be stepping into the role of President and CEO of Halcyon. Kate's dedication to social entrepreneurship has been a pillar of the community for the past ten years and I plan on steering Halcyon's next ten years with the same kind of passion and excellence. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to build on the nearly 10-year legacy of helping impact-driven entrepreneurs change how we do business in favor of a more equitable, sustainable, and inclusive future," said Mr. Barker. He brings a wealth of experience in fostering innovation and driving sustainable growth. His passion for social entrepreneurship aligns seamlessly with Halcyon's mission. As Halcyon prepares for the next chapter, the community eagerly anticipates the fresh perspectives and insights Mr. Barker will bring to the organization.

"The Halcyon Board of Directors couldn't be more pleased for Dan to step into this role and look forward to supporting him. It's been wonderful to work alongside Kate for the last two years, and her leadership has been instrumental in ensuring that Halcyon's first 10 years were a great success. I'm confident Dan will continue on this path," said Martha Metz, Halcyon Board of Directors Chair. Ms. Goodall's visionary leadership has propelled Halcyon to its current prominence as a beacon for social change. Under her guidance, the organization has nurtured nearly 500 entrepreneurs working towards every sustainable development goal, across all inhabited continents. Since launching the incubator in September 2014, Ms. Goodall has added an early-stage venture fund (of which she is co-managing director), an angel investing network, microloan fund, and a broad range of intensive programs, continually seeking to serve increasing numbers of entrepreneurs globally to solve the pressing social and environmental problems of our time.

In 2016, Ms. Goodall helped establish WE Capital, a consortium of leading businesswomen investing in and supporting women and women-led companies. She was listed as DC Inno's Fire Blazer, one of the Washington Business Journal's Power 100, 40 Under 40, Women Who Mean Business, Washington's New Guard, Washingtonian's 2017 and 2023 Tech Titans, and Techweek 100 DC's Talent Cultivators. Goodall has also received the Crittenton Leadership Award, is a Sorenson Global Impact Leader, and a member of YPO. Ms. Goodall's legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we transition into this new era.

Halcyon invites its extended community to join us in celebrating its 10-year milestone, the exceptional legacy of Kate Goodall, and the organization's launch into its next era of growth under Dan Barker's leadership. The festivities will culminate in the Halcyon Homecoming celebration from September 10-13, 2024, a unique gathering welcoming fellows from all cohorts, partners, donors, and ecosystem stakeholders.

About Halcyon

Halcyon accelerates the impact-driven future of business. We believe there's a competitive advantage to having a social mission in your DNA, and that impact-driven businesses represent a powerful opportunity to drive equity and inclusivity in the workplace and society. Halcyon is the community supporting impact-driven businesses and their founders through space, community, and access. Our programs offer fellowships for social entrepreneurs and funding vehicles to help them scale their ventures. www.halcyonhouse.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halcyon