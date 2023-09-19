VivaWell: The Healthtech Revolutionizing Healthcare Services in LATAM

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaWell, the innovative Latin American Healthtech, is transforming access to healthcare and wellness services that companies provide to their employees.

During VivaWell's presence during the 58th AMEDIRH International Human Resources Congress, more than 250 human resources leaders had the opportunity to meet and learn about VivaWell's service, which is changing the way health care is delivered in Mexico. (PRNewswire)

VivaWell's story began in Argentina during the Covid-19 pandemic. With a successful track record in that market, after just over a year since its launch, the company began its expansion into Mexico. VivaWell initiated its startup journey in 2021 and started offering its services to the corporate market in mid-2022 across Mexican territory.

VivaWell operates as an integrator of an ecosystem of health and well-being services, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a tailored solution that addresses the needs of each user.

The company was founded by Latin America's insurtech pioneer, Eduardo Iglesias. His mission was to provide a solution for millions of people in LatAm who lacked accessible and high-quality healthcare coverage. Analyzing the Latin American market, an opportunity was identified to create a supplementary healthcare service in various countries that would integrate different benefits into a single aggregator, simplifying and reducing costs for businesses and families.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted that medicine was primarily focused on treating the sick rather than preventing diseases, a particularly evident issue in Latin America.

Due to its business model, VivaWell was selected by Pegasus Tech Venture to be accelerated in a program developed in collaboration with Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs.

Following a $1.6 million investment round from investors specializing in insurtechs and healthtech, the company embarked on a robust growth journey, reaching over 130,000 users within its first year of operation. VivaWell has provided services to various companies, including well-known brands like Grupo Bimbo, Sanofi, Paramount, Avon, and Natura, among others.

The key to its success has been the combination of high-quality healthcare services with the generation of real-time and predictive health information about their employees, enabling companies to understand the actual health status of their workforce and take action to improve it.

As its name suggests, the company contributes to people living better lives, and this has fueled its significant growth since its inception.

For more information about VivaWell, please visit www.vivawell.com.mx or call: +52 1 442 632 8169

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VivaWell