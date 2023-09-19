Medline adds SNF Metrics to its post-acute care technology solutions portfolio

Partnership provides nursing homes with business intelligence technology to manage operations across multiple facilities

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced an addition to its post-acute care technology solutions portfolio for nursing homes. A new partnership with SNF Metrics will offer operators a business intelligence solution with fast and actionable data around risk, accounts receivable, clinical care, staffing and reimbursement.

Founded by nursing home operators, Northeast-based SNF Metrics integrates with dozens of operational and clinical software systems and offers a full suite of real-time applications and reports. The partnership with Medline focuses on three software programs:

Risk Suite : SNF Metrics' most popular program, helps manage and mitigate established and emerging risks to protect staff and residents.

SNF Compass : Aggregates data in real-time across clinical, staffing, reimbursement and census to quickly identify emerging concerns, conduct trending analysis and make predictions around census, staffing and quality measures scoring.

AR Max : Identify accounts receivable trends and track billing issues to quickly identify untracked residents to realize revenue faster.

"Facilities are more complicated than ever to manage and access to live data is helping them be proactive about managing increased resident acuity, navigating complex reimbursement and improving risk management. Medline and SNF Metrics share a goal of building process efficiencies and we are honored to partner with a company who already works with a majority of the country's nursing homes," said El Harris, sales director, SNF Metrics.

For more than 10 years, Medline's Post-Acute Care sales team has been building partnerships with technology solution providers to tackle timely workforce and quality management challenges. This includes abaqis by HealthStream to providing quality management systems and help customers with survey compliance, ShiftKey to help connect long-term care providers with independent licensed professionals, OnShift to improve workforce management and retention, and HealthStream to help staff meet training requirements through online education.

"We continue to look at new ways to invest in our customers to make it easier for them to run their business better. SNF Metrics is an extension of our technology solutions that we're excited to bring to nursing homes," said Jiji Nasrallah, vice president of post-acute care business solutions, Medline. "Many multi-facility operators may utilize several software solutions to manage their nursing homes, but SNF Metrics offers the ability to consolidate all that information into one platform to maximize efficiencies."

Learn more about how Medline is helping long-term care providers improve operating performance and enhance care initiatives at https://www.medline.com/about-us/who-we-serve/long-term-care.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions.

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

