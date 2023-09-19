FULL SWING JOINS FORCES WITH GOOD GOOD GOLF AS OFFICIAL TECHNOLOGY PARTNER

Good Good Golf's New HQ Gets An Upgrade with Full Swing Simulator and Virtual Green Plus Full Swing KIT Launch Monitors on Course

CARLSBAD, Calif. and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Swing, the industry leader in sports technology, announced an exciting partnership with the trailblazing omnichannel golf entertainment brand, Good Good Golf. The collaboration will feature Full Swing as the Official Technology Partner at their new headquarters near Frisco, TX and featured on their social channels to show the world the most innovative technology in golf.

Full Swing is equipping the Good Good team with their entire product suite to create new content in their HQ featuring their PRO 2.0 Simulator, the same technology featured in the homes of Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and more, as well as their Virtual Green, the only putting green that features actuators below the surface to change the shape and break of every putt imaginable on one green. When the Good Good team heads to the range and course, they'll have the Full Swing KIT launch monitor, originally developed with Tiger Woods, measuring 16 points of club & ball data along with capturing high-resolution swing video for their upcoming matches.

"We are committed to being the leaders in sports technology to create experiences that used to be unimaginable and we think that this lines up perfectly with a team like Good Good that are redefining the way people experience golf," said Jason Fierro, Chief Operating Officer at Full Swing, "I've seen firsthand how they have grown the golf entertainment space and we wanted to be a part of their next step both with their new HQ and on-course when they can show the world how the Full Swing KIT can help unlock your game, no matter who or where you are."

"We have been looking for the right partner as we continue to expand our business and content plans to give us the best for our audience," said Matt Kendrick, CEO of Good Good Golf. "When you have the players they work with from Tiger Woods to Jon Rahm, it has the validation to start the conversation and when we were able to test the full range of Full Swing products, we knew we found the right partner to do some amazing things moving forward."

Good Good Golf's viewers can expect to see some wonderful new content that will be enhanced with Full Swing's technology and will continue to grow not only the traditional golf audience, but introducing it to a whole new generation.

About Full Swing Golf, Inc.

Full Swing, a proud partner of Bruin Capital, is the brand responsible for the industry-leading sports technology innovation chosen as the Official Licensed Simulator of The PGA TOUR. As the only simulator brand with patented dual-tracking technology that has evolved to tri-tracking technology providing unmatched real ball flight on the world's most iconic courses and across more than 30 dynamic sport experiences, they offer the most complete indoor experience. The Full Swing KIT launch monitor has been tested and trusted by Tiger Woods to give golfers 16 points of club and ball data with high-resolution video included, so golfers can complement the indoor simulator experience with the most innovative launch monitor outdoors. Among Team Full Swing's impressive roster of champions are PGA TOUR stars Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and many more along with the NFL's Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen and the NBA's Steph Curry. Head to fullswinggolf.com for the latest product offerings and news.

About Good Good Golf, Inc.:

Good Good Golf is an omnichannel entertainment platform designed to share the game of golf with anyone. The Good Good content-to-commerce model is a fusion of innovative content, top of the-line products, and exclusive events - designed to create an experience that inspires, educates, and motivates people of all age groups and skill levels to pick up a club and enjoy the game of golf. In short, we make playing golf a fun, comfortable, inclusive, and rewarding experience.

