Exiger Unveils 1Exiger, A Comprehensive New UX Designed to Make Supply Chain Management Simple, Intuitive and Accessible

Multimillion-Dollar Investment and Design Process Integrates Suite of Award-Winning AI Solutions in a Centralized and Simplified Platform with the Look and Feel of a B2C App

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, today announced the launch of 1Exiger, a comprehensive, new supply chain platform and UX. 1Exiger houses Exiger's integrated suite of award-winning artificial intelligence solutions within a single platform, and makes available to the market the first end-to-end supply chain resilience environment that's designed to empower confident, auditable and rapid decisions informed by real-time insights.

Multimillion-Dollar Investment and Design Process Integrates Suite of Award-Winning AI Solutions in a Centralized and Simplified Platform with the Look and Feel of a B2C App (PRNewswire)

1Exiger empowers procurement professionals while providing visibility to compliance stakeholders who supervise risk

"Supply chain officers, procurement officers, CISOs, compliance leaders and counterintelligence officers are drowning in a deluge of risk alerts and data," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels . "We've invested over the last two years to develop a seamless, intuitive solution to this problem. More than a single pane of glass, we're creating a single operating picture that automates decision flows, highlights only relevant insights and empowers users to make decisions within policy without fear of missing risk. This is a revolutionary departure from what's available in the market today and it's going to transform the way companies make decisions."

1Exiger offers seamless access to Exiger's products – DDIQ, Insight 3PM, Ion Channel, SDX and Supply Chain Explorer – and brings together the world's largest corporate and supply chain dataset, data partner network, state-of-the-art mapping, industry-leading AI and Exiger's entire expert community. In doing so, 1Exiger is democratizing supply chain insights and decision-making. Its risk scoring and thresholding capability is designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of experience or expertise, and enables more collaborative decision-making environments, empowering procurement professionals while providing visibility to compliance stakeholders who supervise risk.

"When we embarked on this process, our goal was to create a customer experience that didn't feel like using a business platform or one of these AI black boxes, but instead felt more like using your favorite consumer-facing app," said Exiger Chief Product Officer Brendan Galla. "Our customers were excited to contribute to the process and their feedback allowed us to design user journeys tailored to how they use Exiger's tools on the job."

1Exiger rolls out to the public sector this month and commercial markets in October. Exiger plans to continuously scale 1Exiger over the next decade as the supply chain, geopolitical, economic and risk landscape evolves and has developed a long-term roadmap to introduce new capabilities to the supply chain ecosystem.

The launch of 1Exiger comes at a time of incredible momentum for the fast-growing company. In May, the company completed its acquisition of Ion Channel, a best-in-class software supply chain risk management platform, following last year's acquisition of Supply Dynamics.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer for Exiger

1.914.393.0398

kgurfein@exiger.com

Exiger (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exiger