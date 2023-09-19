DV8 Infosystems, through MindHYVE.ai, accelerates its mission to embed enterprise grade generative AI into the fabric of business operations worldwide.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DV8 Infosystems the IT services firm and MindHYVE.ai the creators of the Enterprise Grade AI Fabric, today announced a significant move in the evolving world of enterprise grade AI solutions for software, cloud and cyber security. Teller Systems set an enterprise valuation of over $140 million on DV8 Infosystems and it's AI subsidiary, MindHYVE.ai through a private investment round in the company.

DV8 Infosystems & MindHYVE.ai Announces $140M Valuation After Significant Funding Round by Teller Systems

This strategic investment by Teller Systems, a global AI software investor, underscores the immense transformative potential of DV8 Infosystems and its subsidiary, MindHYVE.ai. Both Teller Systems and DV8 Infosystems are poised to redefine the boundaries of what businesses can achieve with the power of enterprise grade AI fabrics and AI 'agents' integrated into organizations worldwide.

MindHYVE.ai, a creation of DV8 Infosystems, builds and deploys an enterprise grade AI fabric upon which businesses can transform their operations.

MindHYVE.ai seamlessly integrates with existing systems to allow for the fluid infusion of generative AI into functional business units across an organization regardless of industry, geographic boundaries, or language.

Once trained on the unique aspects of any business, MindHYVE.ai and its 'collective' of AI agents can reduce operating costs by as much as 30% in the first year of deployment.

At present, MindHYVE.ai's collective of AI agents is poised to transform the software engineering, retail & e-commerce, legal, financial, healthcare and real estate businesses.

With more AI agents under development, MindHYVE.ai is looking to transform other industries such as hospitality, supply chain & logistics, manufacturing, law enforcement, insurance, banking, education and much, much more.

Vision to The Future of AI – Comments by Gary Wilder, CEO of Teller Systems and Bill Faruki, CEO of DV8 Infosystems & MindHYVE.ai

Gary Wilder, CEO of Teller Systems, commented on the transaction: "Our investment in DV8 Infosystems and MindHYVE.ai is not just a testament to the company's current achievements but a strong belief in its future potential. With cutting-edge, generative AI solutions like Tron for DevOps, Ava for business operations, Justine for law, Chiron for healthcare, Eli for financial services, Carter for retail and e-commerce, and others, MindHYVE.ai, as a part of DV8, is shaping the next frontier of enterprise grade AI-powered business solutions. We're excited to be part of this journey. Under the leadership and strategic vision of Bill Faruki combined with his passion for digital transformation through AI, I believe that we are on the very cusp of something truly remarkable and disruptive happening in the AI space."

Bill Faruki, CEO of DV8 Infosystems, remarked, "This strategic partnership with Teller Systems is a monumental validation of our vision and the hard work our engineering teams have poured into our AI offerings. With this new infusion of support, we're geared to reach monumental heights of true digital transformation, further accelerating our mission of an AI-powered digital world."

Bill Faruki further comments that, "It's DV8's and MindHYVE.ai's goal to be woven into the very fabric of the modern business enterprise. MindHYVE.ai is a business automation and solutions creation fabric. Once woven into a business it gives birth to AI agents that can digitally transform the way any business operates. This transformation is 100% AI-powered. It brings consistency, reliability, and predictability to the organization at levels never even dreamed of before. Our AI agent workforce slashes operating costs by as much as 30% in the first year of implementation and that's just the tip of the iceberg. All of us at DV8 and MindHYVE.ai are excited about the pioneering path we're forging in shaping the future of AI-driven business landscapes."

This investment is not just a financial transaction; it's a union of the shared vision of Bill Faruki, CEO of DV8 Infosystems and MindHYVE.ai and Gary Wilder, CEO of Teller Systems. A vision to radically alter the way business is operated and conducted in the future. A vision not just of business automation. A vision of AI-powered solutions creation and business automation.

About DV8 Infosystems & MindHYVE.ai

DV8 Infosystems, founded by Bill Faruki, is a trailblazing tech company, specializing in bespoke, AI-powered software, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions.

MindHYVE.ai, its subsidiary, stands at the forefront of business transformation using enterprise grade generative AI, setting the standard for the future of smart work automation.

For more information about DV8 Infosystems, visit www.dv8.bz and for more information about MindHYVE.ai visit www.mindhyve.ai

To view MindHYVE.ai's gallery of AI agents visit https://www.mindhyve.ai/the-collective

About Teller Systems, Inc:

A renowned name specializing in advanced future AI-powered business development systems allowing creative human minds to build their dreams worldwide bringing superior ideas and solutions to the table, Teller Systems, Inc. has consistently been at the forefront quietly through mergers and acquisitions changing the world by building the network brand TSI Global Business Transaction Centers worldwide. Led by CEO Gary Wilder, the company has a remarkable ability to see the future of diversified technological advancement towards a better way of life through the human power of creation solving global issues promoting global unity.

