U.S. News Ranks Fisher Among Top 200 Best Colleges

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. John Fisher University is among the top 200 institutions in the country, earning multiple spots on the U.S. News & World Report's annual "Best Colleges" feature.

Fisher ranked No. 185 in the 2023-2024 National Universities category, which assesses undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs. Fisher also ranked No. 43 on the 2023-2024 Best Value Schools and climbed to No. 93 in the Top Performers on Social Mobility national universities categories.

"We are proud of the continued recognition we have received from U.S. News & World Report; these accolades—particularly related to social value and mobility—are a testament to the University's demonstrated commitment to making a Fisher education affordable and accessible to students and families," said Dr. Gerard J. Rooney, president of the University. "The celebration of our 75th anniversary in 2023 offers a moment to pause and reflect on the talent and dedication of our faculty and staff who have provided transformative experiences to our students throughout our history. We also look on with pride at the personal and professional achievements of our alumni."

Additionally, the University ranked No. 183 for Best Undergraduate Nursing programs and No. 353 for Best Undergraduate Business programs. The University was also included on the Best Colleges for Veterans list (No. 129).

Fisher was reclassified as a Doctoral/Research University (today, Doctoral/Professional University) in 2010 by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching in recognition of the number of doctoral programs and research taking place at the institution. In 2022, in recognition of its continued programmatic development and achievement, Fisher was recognized by New York State as a University, elevating the status of the institution to its current level and prestige.

In recent years, with the addition of fully online graduate and doctoral programs, Fisher's impact has grown to student representation from 36 states across the U.S., two U.S. territories, and five countries.

Fisher's intimate learning experience—the student to faculty ratio is 12:1—aids students in their successful completion of their first year and beyond.

A student-centered focus and emphasis on engaged classroom learning contribute to consistently high pass rates on licensure exams in professional programs, while across the University, internship opportunities, experiential learning, international experiences, career services and resources, and a strong alumni network help new graduates launch successful professional careers.

About St. John Fisher University

St. John Fisher University is a liberal arts institution that provides a transformative education to approximately 3,800 undergraduate, master's, and doctoral students each year. Across its five Schools, Fisher offers nearly 40 majors in the humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, business, education, and nursing; 11 pre-professional programs; and master's and doctoral programs in business, nursing, education, pharmacy, and public health. Located just beyond Rochester, New York, the University's residential campus boasts a robust living and learning community and a successful intercollegiate athletics program.

An independent institution today, the University was founded by the Congregation of St. Basil in 1948 and celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023. As Fisher moves forward into the future, it stays true to its Catholic heritage and honors the Basilians by embracing their motto, "Teach Me Goodness, Discipline, and Knowledge."

