NIAGARA NETWORKS AND SCOPE MIDDLE EAST ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC VAD PARTNERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN TOP-TIER IT SOLUTIONS IN THE REGION

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Networks™, a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the award-winning Open Visibility Platform™, announced today a new partnership with SCOPE Middle East®, a Value-Added Distribution leader in the region. This strategic partnership will help support the increasing demand for Niagara Networks products throughout the channel program and improve customer access to Network Visibility solutions prevalent in today's modern SOC infrastructure.

"Niagara Networks is empowering its expansion strategy in the Middle East, and we are delighted to collaborate with SCOPE Middle East, one of the top IT distributors in the region. By partnering with an industry-leading distributor, we can expand our reach to help significantly more organizations get visibility into their networks, digital assets and empower security posture. SCOPE Middle East portfolio aligns seamlessly and strategically with our solutions and will enable strong synergy to meet organizations' digital transformation demands." – said Ben Askarinam, founder and CEO, Niagara Networks.

"We are confident that this partnership with Niagara Networks will be extremely beneficial, given the growing cyber security needs in our target markets. Niagara Networks' hybrid and multi-functional visibility solutions help businesses achieve end-to-end visibility with increased security, enabling them to gain actionable insights into network traffic without compromising on speed, reliability, or performance. We believe that this collaboration will strengthen our overall IT solutions offering and help us deliver even greater value to our customers." - said Fadi AbuEkab, Founder and CEO, SCOPE Middle East.

As part of Niagara Networks' global strategy, investing in partnerships with unique expertise is paramount. The combination of its Channel Partner Program and the Open Visibility Platform Technology Partners Program, enables a unique alternative for the right trusted advisor to form a world-class cybersecurity solution.

Niagara Networks will be present at GITEX Global 2023 come meet the team at the SCOPE Middle East Stand in Hall 25 Stand # H25-C10 from October 16th to 20th, 2023.

About Niagara Networks Niagara Networks™ is a Silicon Valley-based company that pioneers the Open Visibility Platform™ to bring desperately needed agility to network security. Niagara Networks provides high-performance, high-reliability network visibility and traffic delivery solutions for the world's most demanding service provider and enterprise environments. Niagara Networks solutions are installed in the world's most prominent networks, empowering Security and Network Operations Centers (SOC/NOC) with end-to-end visibility and actionable traffic intelligence across physical and virtual networks. For more information, visit www.niagaranetworks.com

About SCOPE Middle East

SCOPE Middle East is an award-winning specialty value-added distributor (VAD) in Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) region specializing on innovative and best of breed Cyber Security, Networking Performance, Mobility and Cloud Solutions. SCOPE Middle East aims at creating value through demand generation, access to markets and efficiency. For more information, visit www.scopeme.com

