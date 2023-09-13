T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR AUGUST 2023

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of August 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for August 2023 were $7.8 billion, including a redemption from a subadvisory client.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of August 31, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

8/31/2023

7/31/2023

6/30/2023

12/31/2022

















Equity

$ 730

$ 752

$ 732

$ 664 Fixed income, including money market

169

169

169

167 Multi-asset

457

467

453

400 Alternatives

46

45

45

44 Total assets under management

$ 1,402

$ 1,433

$ 1,399

$ 1,275 Target date retirement products

$ 384

$ 392

$ 380

$ 334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

