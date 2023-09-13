RE+2023 Inauguration: CNTE ESS Supports Electricity Demand of the World

FUZHOU, China , Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RE+2023 SPI and ESI - North America Smart Energy Week inaugurates today at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA. Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd (CNTE) brought newly upgraded intelligent ESS to support electricity needs of clients from all around the world at booth #5921. For the needs and questions of users in different use scenarios, CNTE gave their answer with technology innovation and strong manufacturing strength.

(PRNewswire)

The United States is the world's largest consumer of residential electricity consumption, residential electricity consumption accounts for 38.91% of the total electricity consumption in the United States, the average person consumes 371 KWH of electricity per month. Affected by living habits, air conditioners, dryers, freezers, ovens and other high power consumption appliances are commonly used by American families. Since the beginning of summer, many places in the United States continue to suffer from high temperature. The demand for electricity has increased significantly, which has put high pressure on the local power suppliers. Meanwhile, high electricity bills have also made many ordinary American families overwhelmed.

To solve this problem, CNTE specially designed YOSHOPO Nova2000 low voltage residential ESS. This product can not only achieve clean energy generation for self use, reducing household electricity expenditure through peak shaving and valley filling, but also guarantee the power supply for household use when the grid is power off. People no longer need to worry about suffering in the cold winter and hot summer. Beside these practical functions, YOSHOPO Nova2000 adopts lithium iron phosphate battery, whose cycle life up to 8000 times. The capacity of a single electric box is 14.3kWh and can be expanded to 228.8kWh in parallel to meet the customized needs of different families. The thickness of the box is only 217mm, which is suitable for indoor and outdoor application scenarios. With IP66 high protection level, the battery cell can be charged at low temperature, solving the problem of being unable to charge in winter.

With the support of the policy of "manufacturing reflux", the United States is accelerating the green transformation of traditional manufacturing industry, improving infrastructure, developing clean energy, new energy vehicles, semiconductors and other emerging industries. CNTE Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station, born in the needs of times, with the steady rise of new energy vehicle ownership, the wide distribution of charging stations and the access of fast charging piles are crucial for the long-term development of the new energy vehicle industry.

CNTE Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station is a deep combination of photovoltaic, energy storage, charging and testing. Different from traditional charging stations, CNTE adopts DC bus architecture, which can completely isolate the impact of high-power charging load on the power grid. On August 16th this year, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) officially released the world's first 4C superfast charging LFP battery (Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery), which can drive 800 miles through 10 minutes charging. Even in -10℃ environment, it can be charged to 80% in 30 minutes. 'Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery' will achieve large-scale supply by the end of 2023 and new energy vehicles equipped with this battery will come into the market in the first quarter of 2024. On the basis of not impacting the original power grid load, CNTE Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station equipped with super fast charging piles can be matched to 'Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery', so that the core advantages of the battery can be fully utilized, improving the operational efficiency of new energy vehicles, supporting the development of the new energy vehicles industry.

Energy storage: the "reservoir" of new power systems. CNTE C&I ESS can convert the electric energy that is not easy to store into other forms for storage and timely release, improving the "flexibility" of the power system, increasing the stability of the power grid and the ability to absorb green electricity, solving the pain points of the grid connection of fluctuating renewable energy such as wind and solar effectively. While guaranteeing the C&I power supply demand, it can also achieve profit through peak shaving and valley filling.

The IRA bill issued by the United States directly subsidizes C&I energy storage projects equipped with photovoltaic power generation, and C&I energy storage ITC (investment tax credit) will receive higher subsidies, up to 30% of the subsidy ratio will continue until 2032 (the proportion was 10% before the IRA release). CNTE C&I ESS adopts liquid cooled battery system, equipped with perfluorohexanone electric box fire protection. Compared with traditional air-cooled systems, CNTE C&I ESS has higher energy density, lower power loss, smaller battery cell temperature difference, and higher safety protection level, which can better play the advantages of energy storage.

CNTE is committed to using the power of science and technology to promote the world's clean energy freedom continuously and sharing a zero-carbon life with the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd.