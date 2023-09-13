The Makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Brand to Award $10,000 to the Ultimate College Football Tailgater

America's No.1 refrigerated guacamole kicks off National Guacamole Day and Division I college football season with "Ultimate TailGUACing Tryouts" and chance to win cash prizes and branded swag

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Guacamole Day on Sept. 16 and in celebration of the kickoff of the Division I college football season, the makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand — the ultimate game-day dip — are giving college football fans a reason to cheer louder than ever. The makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE foods are giving one lucky fan a shot at guacamole glory with a national sweepstakes that's worth a whole lot of green — a package valued at $10,000 and a year's supply of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products.

And that's not all! The makers of the WHOLLY® brand are also cranking up the tailgating fun with their "Ultimate TailGUACing Tryouts" — a fan-focused tailgating event that's hitting three big-time college campuses:

Sept. 16 : The Ohio State University

Sept. 23 : University of Nebraska

Sept. 30 : University of Colorado

"We recognize some of the greatest moments during football season happen in the stands among loyal fans, particularly those who — like the makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand — are always ready on game day," said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. "Our tryouts take tailgating to a level beyond your wildest dreams while celebrating everyday people. It's our way of reminding football fans that WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE is the key to hassle-free entertaining on game day."

Participants of the Ultimate TailGUACing Tryouts will be registered for a chance at the brand's national sweepstakes as well as a $1,000 cash prize in each market. Fans will compete in a wide variety of popular tailgating activities, from cornhole showdowns, ladder golf and games with flying discs, to obstacle-course challenges and more. At each campus tryout, the top-scoring contestants will receive a branded prize pack, and attendees will enjoy opportunities to sample WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products and receive branded swag.

Don't worry if your favorite college isn't in the spotlighted trio. The makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand have you covered. Tailgaters across the country who are unable to attend the Ultimate TailGUACing Tryouts are invited to join in the fun online at https://eatwholly.votigo.com/fbsweeps/sweeps/UltimateTailGUACing.

The road to wining can be as smooth as scooping guac. To further engage with football fans across the country, there will be a WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE branded Snapchat AR lens to encourage TailGUACing on game days. For more information on the activations, including dates, rules and eligibility, visit eatwholly.com.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is best known for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High-pressure technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, CHI-CHI'S® HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com.

