Goldfish® Goes to College with NBA's Boban Marjanović Fans Can Win Boban-Sized Bags of 2,000 Goldfish Crackers for Back-to-School Snacking

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the No. 1 favorite snack of Gen Z teens, * Goldfish® is "tipping-off" back to school snacking season with NBA-star Boban Marjanović by giving college students the chance to win Boban-sized bags of Goldfish crackers. The bags stand over a foot tall and hold 2,000 Goldfish, perfect for a semester of snacking!

Boban Goes to College with Goldfish. (PRNewswire)

The giveaway to 10 lucky fans is part of a new activation that follows Boban as he heads to college with a little help from Goldfish and friends. Fans can follow @GoldfishSmiles to watch Boban experience life as a freshman on campus- from being dropped off by Philadelphia 76ers star Tobias Harris to meeting a new roommate and attending orientation. All the while, Boban will bring smiles to fellow college students with a huge handful of Goldfish.

"College students love Goldfish and Boban, so we were thrilled to combine them at the start of a new semester," said Janda Lukin, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer of Campbell Snacks. "Goldfish is teaming up with Boban to help give students a great back to school."

From Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, fans can head to GoldfishBobanBag.com to enter for the chance to win their own Boban-sized bag of Goldfish crackers.

This new partnership is the latest between Goldfish and Boban. Goldfish fans are known for snacking by the handful, and no fan does it in a bigger way than Boban Marjanović, the man with the biggest hands in the NBA. The basketball star can hold 301 Goldfish in one handful.

Be sure to tag @GoldfishSmiles on social media to show us how you enjoy your Goldfish crackers this back-to-school season.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US & DC 18+. Ends 9/20/23. Void where prohibited. For Rules/Enter: bit.ly/BobanBag.

For more information on Goldfish® crackers, visit https://www.pepperidgefarm.com/product-categories/goldfish-crackers/.

*Source: Piper Sandler & Co., Taking Stock with Teens, April 2023. Piper Sandler & Co. Member SIPC and NYSE.

About Pepperidge Farm®

Pepperidge Farm® is a leading brand of premium quality snacks, fresh bakery products, and frozen foods, founded in 1937, The Pepperidge Farm® brand includes nearly 100 different snacks including over 30 varieties of Goldfish® crackers and 65 varieties of cookies. The portfolio includes iconic Goldfish® crackers, Milano cookies, and Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookies and more than 50 varieties of fresh baked breads including Pepperidge Farm Swirl, Farmhouse and Whole Grain and frozen Puff Pastry, Layer Cakes and Garlic Bread. Founded by Margaret Rudkin, an entrepreneurial homemaker who began baking fresh, wholesome bread for her allergy-afflicted son, Pepperidge Farm branded products are now in approximately 75 percent of homes nationwide. As of Fall 2022, all Pepperidge Farm signature paper bags are considered recyclable. For more information, visit www.pepperidgefarm.com or follow Pepperidge Farm on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact:

Nirmala Singh | Zeno Group

Nirmala.Singh@zenogroup.com

Goldfish® (PRNewsfoto/Pepperidge Farm) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Campbell Soup Company