EquipmentShare Completes $150M Series E Extension Equity Raise

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EquipmentShare, an equipment and digital solutions provider serving the construction industry, today announced that it has completed an extension of its Series E equity raise, led by funds affiliated with BDT & MSD Partners. Through the extension, EquipmentShare raised an incremental $150 million from existing and new investors, for a total of $440 million in Series E funding in 2022 and 2023.

"We are pleased to announce the extension of our equity raise, which furthers our ability to build the future of construction through cutting-edge technology," said Jabbok Schlacks, CEO and Co-Founder of EquipmentShare. "Once again, our growth is driven by our bar-raising rental experience and an influx of customers embracing our technology-driven construction solutions. This round of funding not only attracts fresh capital from both new and existing investors, but it also showcases our ability to stand tall in a challenging macroeconomic landscape, positioning us for even greater success in the future."

"The extension of our equity raise speaks to the strength of our business and our proven track record of performance and growth," said Trevor Schauenberg, CFO of EquipmentShare. "This new capital enhances our liquidity and will enable us to continue to invest in the expansion and distribution of our US rental footprint and our T3 technology platform."

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Jabbok, Willy, and the EquipmentShare team in their efforts to transform the construction industry," said Henry Yeagley, Partner at BDT & MSD Partners. "Through a combination of deep, hands-on industry knowledge and cutting-edge technology systems, EquipmentShare is helping to make the rental equipment market and broader construction space more productive, efficient and safe. As an aligned, long-term capital partner to family- and founder-led companies, we look forward to supporting EquipmentShare in its next chapter of growth."

Since its founding in 2015, EquipmentShare has experienced rapid growth, spurred by the demand for its fleet management technology and equipment solutions. In 2022, EquipmentShare opened 32 new branch locations, and today its geographic footprint has more than 185 locations across the U.S.

About EquipmentShare

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbia, Mo., EquipmentShare is a nationwide construction technology and equipment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the construction industry through innovative tools, platforms and data-driven insights. By empowering contractors, builders and equipment owners with its proprietary technology, T3, EquipmentShare aims to drive productivity, efficiency and collaboration across the construction sector. With a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes a fleet management platform, telematics devices and a best-in-class equipment rental marketplace, EquipmentShare continues to lead the industry in building the future of construction. For more information, visit www.equipmentshare.com .

About BDT & MSD Partners

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The firm is distinguished by its decades of experience advising at the intersection of founders, families, and businesses, as well as by its differentiated capital base and culture of aligned investing. Its funds are managed by its affiliated investment advisers, BDT Capital Partners and MSD Partners. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com.

