Endometriosis Sufferers Spend $70B Worldwide with Minimal Relief, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine Wants to End That

PRM analyzed data from patients and published the results, showing the cost burden for pelvic pain demanded more attention. Now open in 14 markets, PRM expands with specialists and surgeons for pelvic pain and endometriosis sufferers nationwide.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent pelvic pain through office-based settings across the country, is on a mission to end the suffering patients have to endure – including the financial burden of care that often provides insufficient relief. As the first integrative pelvic pain solution to be available in-network, PRM expands into 14 markets in ten states. With new offices in Los Angeles, California, and Falls Church, Virginia, PRM brings their one-of-a-kind multimodal approach to endometriosis and pelvic pain to more patients with dozens of specialists, including three world-renowned endometriosis excision surgeons, of which there are only a handful nationwide.

"Our patients at PRM have often been dismissed by the healthcare community and are seeking answers," shared Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "In the past, pelvic pain issues haven't been validated or treated properly, and those inflicted were left to suffer in silence."

Affecting more than 50 million Americans, persistent pelvic pain is often undertreated and misdiagnosed. Patients see up to 12 doctors before referral to a specialist, according to PRM data, and 70% are misdiagnosed. Endometriosis, an inflammatory disease process PRM treats, impacts 1 in 9 patients. In 2010, the economic burden of endometriosis was estimated to be $69.4 billion.

A study PRM published this year in PLoS ONE, which included data from 607 patients, determined that the cost for those who seek and receive treatments for chronic pelvic pain was found to have a cost burden of $29,951 for in-network services which includes treatments, diagnostics, and surgeries.

These patients often obtain insufficient relief of their symptoms, consult many doctors without obtaining a precise diagnosis/ appropriate management for many years, and have the impression of being abandoned by the medical profession. At PRM, the goal is to decrease cost burden and improve quality of life for patients.

Historically high treatment costs and lack of access to care, which includes pelvic pain specialists who understand symptoms and conditions and can treat them, have served as a burden and barrier for patients. By expanding access to affordable care that has proven outcomes, PRM effectively treats pelvic pain.

By adding Dr. Madhu Bagaria, Gynecologic Surgeon/Endometriosis Excision Specialist to the NYC/NJ area, Dr. Melissa McHale, Gynecologic Surgeon/Endometriosis Excision Specialist to the Greater D.C Area, and Dr. Natalia Obzejta to Los Angeles, the PRM team brings world-renowned pelvic pain specialists to sufferers coast to coast.

PRM will continue to expand its unique procedural approach, combined with providers focusing solely on providing expert care for pelvic pain patients in an interdisciplinary fashion nationwide.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent pelvic pain for women and men across the country, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM's outpatient, office-based, ultrasound guided approach to the pelvis is the first of its kind in the country. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating chronic pelvic pain with a procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered by providers in the past. Led by renowned MD physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande, PRM launched in 2017 and has since expanded into 14 markets across ten states throughout the U.S. Visit www.pelvicrehabilitation.com for more information.

