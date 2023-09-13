Deloitte Digital and Salesforce Join Forces to Accelerate Innovation for the BioPharma Industry

With Deloitte Digital's BioPharma industry knowledge and Salesforce technology, both companies will work together on new innovations to help pharmaceutical companies bring innovative therapies to patients faster

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte Digital and Salesforce announced plans to accelerate CRM innovation for the BioPharma industry. As this sector rapidly evolves, legacy platforms struggle to keep pace, hampering progress and innovation. Informed by Deloitte Digital's deep life sciences and health care experience serving clients around the world and Salesforce's CRM technology, the two organizations intend to develop new solutions to advance BioPharma innovation.

The BioPharma industry is undergoing rapid transformation driven by data analytics, catalyzing the creation of specialty drugs and advanced and personalized therapies that require more patient and health care provider engagement. Many BioPharma organizations rely on outdated legacy platforms ill-equipped for this shift in treatments.

Brett Davis, Deloitte's chief innovation officer, highlights the urgency of modernization, "BioPharma is experiencing groundbreaking advancements in treatments and personalized medicine. However, existing platforms, from research and development to commercial engagement, no longer align with the industry's dynamic requirements. Our collaboration with Salesforce is a commitment to pioneer the next generation of innovations that help enable the rapid scientific and technological progress of this sector."

Deloitte and Salesforce's collaboration will empower BioPharma firms to bring innovative therapies to patients faster. In a competitive industry, speed to market is crucial. This collaboration intends to equip organizations with the tools needed to excel and impact patient outcomes positively.

"Modernizing technology in the BioPharma sector isn't just a choice; it's an imperative," said Amit Khanna, SVP and GM, health and life sciences at Salesforce. "The pace of innovation in health care is relentless, and to help accelerate the development and commercialization of new therapies, we must transform outdated systems and build new engagement models for healthcare professionals and patients across the entire value chain from clinical to commercial. This collaboration with Deloitte will help the industry achieve this transformation."

"Our deep understanding of BioPharma positions us as valuable contributors to this collaboration," said David Rosner, Deloitte Digital life sciences leader. "We're actively supporting Salesforce's product team through intellectual capital and deep global industry expertise, ensuring that solutions are finely tuned to industry-specific challenges. Our domain expertise in therapies allows us to leverage insights into therapeutic development and health care delivery, ensuring solutions are not only technologically advanced but also highly relevant globally."

The journey to revolutionize customer engagement in BioPharma has begun. Deloitte Digital and Salesforce are committed to a future where innovative technology aligns seamlessly with industry needs, benefiting patients, health care providers, and the sector as a whole. Together, Deloitte Digital and Salesforce will help propel BioPharma into a new era of success, where patients can receive the treatments and therapies, they need faster and more effectively than ever before.

