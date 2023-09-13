CHIPOTLE'S FAN-FAVORITE CARNE ASADA IS BACK ON THE GRILL FOR A LIMITED TIME

Carne Asada returns to the Chipotle menu in the U.S. and Canada

For the first time ever, Chipotle fans can try the Carne Asada Quesadilla exclusively via the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca, and third party delivery platforms

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is bringing back Carne Asada in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. The popular protein has been revered by Chipotle fans for years, and this marks the third time it is making a comeback to Chipotle's menu.

Carne Asada's Return

The legend of Carne Asada is real. Carne Asada made its debut in September 2019 as Chipotle's second limited time protein offering and quickly became a guest favorite. Chipotle estimates that more than 10 million customers ordered Carne Asada in its first run and believes that almost half of those customers were first-time guests at Chipotle. The brand reintroduced Carne Asada to the menu in 2020 and it has since become one of the brand's most requested menu items on social media (see HERE, HERE).

Introducing the Carne Asada Quesadilla

Carne Asada last graced Chipotle's menu before the brand launched its award-winning Hand-Crafted Quesadilla. For the first time ever, Carne Asada fans can experience their favorite protein in Chipotle's customizable quesadilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese, optional fajita veggies and three sides.

For guests trying Carne Asada for the first time and passionate Carne Asada fans alike, Chipotle's Head Chef Nevielle Panthaky recommends a Carne Asada Quesadilla with fajita veggies and sides of cilantro lime white rice, black beans, and sour cream for dipping.

In March, Chipotle launched the viral TikTok- inspired Fajita Quesadilla, which nearly doubled Chipotle's quesadilla business at launch and resulted in two of the brand's top digital sales days of all time. Quesadillas are exclusively available on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca, and third-party delivery platforms.

Flavor For Real

Chipotle's Carne Asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander, and oregano, and finished with fresh squeezed lime, hand-chopped cilantro, for a deeply rich, satisfying flavor that captures the taste buds of Chipotle guests. The protein is officially approved for the Whole30® program and is compliant with Keto and Paleo diets.

Carne Asada at Chipotle is more than just a delectable menu item; it is a testament to the brand's commitment to Food with Integrity. Since all of Chipotle's beef is raised responsibly, with a vegetarian diet and no antibiotics and no added hormones, Chipotle estimates that only 5% of the U.S. beef supply meets its standards. While Carne Asada is a limited time offering, Chipotle is committed to partnering with new farmers and ranchers that align with its Food with Integrity principles to grow its supply chain.

"Over the past few years, our fans' passion for Carne Asada has rivaled any other Chipotle menu item," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "Now, we've answered the call, brought back this iconic protein, and introduced an entirely new way to try Carne Asada with the Carne Asada Quesadilla."

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

To celebrate the return of Carne Asada, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee offer* on all Carne Asada orders placed through the Chipotle app and website from Thursday, September 14 through Sunday, October 1.

*$0 Delivery Fee Offer Legal Terms

Higher menu prices and additional service fees apply for delivery. $10 USD min/$200 USD max in the U.S., $12 CAD min/$200 CAD max in Canada, each excluding tax and fees. Valid 9/14-10/1/2023 at Chipotle.com, Chipotle.ca or Chipotle app only; purchase of Carne Asada entrée required. Additional terms & conditions: https://www.chipotle.com/zerodollardelivery

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,250 restaurants as of June 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

