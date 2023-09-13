Bloomberg Law In-House Forum Spotlights Cyber Risks and Data Privacy Laws

September 20 Event Features Fireside Discussions with Dr. Wojciech Wiewiórowski, European Data Protection Supervisor, European Union

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that its annual In-House Forum will be held virtually on Wednesday, September 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The CLE-eligible event will focus on cyber risks and data privacy laws, the two biggest threats associated with collecting, using, and storing data. Registration for the event, Unlocking the Power of Data: Aiming for Privacy and Cyber Stewardship, is available at http://onb-law.com/JTRN50PL6Oy.

Bloomberg Law Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bloomberg Law) (PRNewswire)

The forum kicks off with a fireside chat with Dr. Wojciech Wiewiórowski, the European Data Protection Supervisor, who will provide a review of the GDPR five years in and will discuss successes, shortfalls, and possible structural enforcement adjustments. He will also address privacy challenges with generative AI and data transfer issues between the US, Europe, and other countries.

This will be followed by a panel discussion focusing on how companies can maximize the value of their data while being compliant with both domestic and international privacy laws, including the future of the new EU-U.S. Trans-Atlantic Data Privacy Framework, other U.S. federal initiatives, and the parade of new state privacy laws.

Parallel to the vastly increasing amount of data that companies collect and analyze, cybersecurity risks and liabilities have grown exponentially, along with the need to mitigate them. A second panel discussion will explore best practices to minimize liabilities through policies, vendor contracts, and insurance options, as well as recent developments in cyber incident response planning and evaluate new proposed federal reporting requirements.

"Data privacy is one of the many legal topics that Bloomberg Law has invested in as part of our commitment to helping in-house counsel navigate complex challenges, be more productive, and stay ahead of the curve when it comes to issues like AI," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "This year's In-House Forum offers the opportunity to hear from practitioners who are uniquely qualified to provide solutions for navigating data privacy issues and how to mitigate cyber risks in the face of the exploding use of AI, big data, and machine learning."

Additional speakers include:

Cari Benn , Assistant Chief Privacy Officer, Microsoft

Barbara Cosgrove, VP, Chief Privacy Officer, Workday

Caroline Louveaux, Chief Privacy & Data Responsibility Officer, Mastercard

Anna Zeiter, Associate General Counsel & Chief Privacy Officer, eBay

David Derigiotis, Chief Insurance Officer, Embroker

Dominique Shelton Leipzig, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Partner, Mayer Brown

Dan Nirdlinger, Global Security Advisor – Regulatory Compliance and Data Governance, SAP America, Inc.

Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska, Chief Privacy Officer and Group Head of Privacy, Naspers and Prosus Group

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg Law