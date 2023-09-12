John Hancock Convenes Global Leaders in Longevity Innovation in Boston, Joined by Mayor Wu

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Hosts its First-Ever Symposium Reaffirming Commitment to Helping People Live Longer, Healthier, Better Lives

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock , a unit of Toronto-based Manulife, is hosting its first-ever Longevity Symposium in Boston, joined by Mayor Michelle Wu. Global leaders across public and private sectors, renowned academics, health and wellness influencers, former athletes, and more, will convene for two days to share the latest research and innovations driving the longevity economy and the future of health and well-being.

John Hancock logo (CNW Group/John Hancock) (PRNewswire)

The gap between life spans (the number of years lived) and health spans (the number of years lived in good health) is a global, national, and local problem. Globally, the McKinsey Health Institute recently released a report indicating that lives are getting longer but not healthier, projecting that in the next decade, humanity can add 45 billion extra years of higher-quality life by mobilizing against the full spectrum of factors influencing our health. A World Economic Forum report claimed that this is a result of aging populations and unhealthy habits, noting increased prevention and earlier diagnosis as critical to preserving health and wellness. On a national scale, according to research from RAND and John Hancock's Vitality program, the number of years that someone can expect to live in poor health in the United States has jumped 14 percent since 1990.1 And in Boston, health disparities across the city's population are particularly acute.

"Now more than ever, our world needs strategic collaboration focused on helping people live longer, healthier, better lives. It's time we work together to win the battle on deteriorating health," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "We're proud to host this event in Boston — an epicenter for longevity innovation across science, health and wellness, technology, finance, policy. We believe that together, with our partners and these renowned leaders, we can accelerate solutions that improve not just how long we live, but how well we live. This event, and the energy and momentum we hope to create from it, is an example of the kind of investment we commit to making for our customers, our business, our city, and society as a whole. There is so much value to be gained — for everyone."

"Our world-class hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and universities have long established Boston as a leader in the global healthcare and research industries. It is critical that we tap into the expertise and resources in our City and beyond to combat health disparities across our neighborhoods and improve our constituents' health spans," said Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu. "I'm thrilled to join John Hancock for their Longevity Symposium and learn from innovative minds and institutions from around the world on how we can make Boston the healthiest city to live in for residents of all ages."

Since 2015, John Hancock has offered customers access to its industry-leading John Hancock Vitality Program, which motivates and rewards customers for the small, everyday things they do to stay healthy or improve their health. The Longevity Symposium builds on the Vitality program's commitment to helping customers live longer, healthier, better lives. The event agenda includes sessions with leading innovators, entrepreneurs, and organizations who are addressing the key tenets of longevity, from functional medicine, stress, and sleep to health care delivery, the power of early cancer detection and treatment, and more. Speakers include Mr. Tingle, Manulife's president and CEO Roy Gori, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, MD, MPH, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, alongside academics, scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs, athletes, and more.

The Symposium will also feature experiential exhibits where thought leaders driving better health outcomes and life expectancy for Americans will showcase their work. For example, the MIT AgeLab will share its immersive AGNES (Age Gain Now Empathy System) experience. AGNES is a suit calibrated to approximate the motor, visual, flexibility, dexterity, and strength of a person in their mid-70s that enables its wearer to better understand the physical challenges associated with aging.

The Longevity Symposium is one example of how John Hancock continues to take action in direct support of Manulife's global impact agenda and its commitment to empowering health and well-being within the Boston community, and beyond. Other initiatives include:

Globe Summit: John Hancock, GRAIL, and Point32Health, are teaming up as sponsors of the September 20 discussing the role early detection plays in health and longevity. GRAIL will also showcase its Galleri multi-cancer detection test via their mobile phlebotomy lab on September 19 . Additionally, John Hancock is now offering the Galleri test to eligible employees.*



John Hancock, GRAIL, and Point32Health, are teaming up as sponsors of the Globe Summit , where they will host a panel session ondiscussing the role early detection plays in health and longevity. GRAIL will also showcase its Galleri multi-cancer detection test via their mobile phlebotomy lab on. Additionally,is now offering the Galleri test to eligible employees.*

The Dimock Center : As part of a multi-year commitment, John Hancock is a proud sponsor of The Dimock Center's Road to Wellness last week, the only free 5K race in greater Boston dedicated to creating equitable access to health and wellness opportunities in our backyard.





Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University : Acknowledging that improved nutrition provides great opportunities for major advances in longevity and well-being, John Hancock's longtime collaboration with the Friedman School at Tufts has centered on bringing to the public evidence-based nutrition information and equitable action in Boston and beyond.





Healthy Places by Design: In collaboration with John Hancock , the City of Boston's Age Strong Commission, Age-Friendly Boston, AARP Massachusetts, and UMass Boston , Healthy Places by Design is leading Activating Boston, supporting two Boston neighborhoods to activate green spaces in ways that create inclusive and intergenerational public spaces that build and support social connections, health, and wellbeing.





About Fresh: John Hancock's longtime support of About Fresh strengthens its produce prescription platform, Fresh Connect, which ultimately helps healthcare providers set parameters for approved healthy food purchases aligned with a patient's healthcare goals.





Boston Medical Center (BMC): John Hancock supports BMC's StreetCred program, building prosperity and advancing health equity for families and children by leveraging trust in healthcare providers and empowering people to navigate financial systems with confidence. StreetCred successfully delivers tax preparation services, which increase access to tax credits shown to decrease poverty and improve maternal-child health.





Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH): John Hancock has been a longstanding partner to MGH helping reimagine the future of health care for all people, locally and globally. Current support is centered on Home Base, the nation's first and largest private sector clinic dedicated to serving veterans, service members and their families through world-class clinical care, wellness, education, and research.

To learn more about John Hancock, visit www.johnhancock.com.

About John Hancock and Manulife John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

*John Hancock employees aged 40-49 who are considered high-risk, and those aged 50 and over have access to the Galleri test, a multi-cancer early detection test. John Hancock is subsidizing $100 of the cost of the test for eligible employees.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock.

Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Hancock