Introducing Notable Assistant, a ChatGPT-like innovation that patients can use to manage everything from appointment scheduling to bill payments

Introducing Notable Assistant, a ChatGPT-like innovation that patients can use to manage everything from appointment scheduling to bill payments

Notable Assistant makes it easy for health systems to rapidly deliver concierge care for every patient

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the leading automation platform for patient engagement and staff workflows, launched Notable Assistant, a first-of-its-kind patient assistant designed to expand access to healthcare information and services using large language models (LLMs) and conversational AI. Built on the rich data at the heart of the Notable platform, Patient AI , Notable Assistant introduces an accessible experience, in which every patient has a personal guide navigating them through the intricacies of the healthcare system.

Shown here is the flow and simplicity of rescheduling an upcoming appointment with Notable Assistant. (PRNewswire)

Today, patients prefer to use digital tools for basic tasks like finding a doctor or scheduling an appointment. Notable research found that 70% of patients who tried online scheduling were redirected to a phone call. Tasks that should be simple quickly become cumbersome as patients are pushed to overloaded call centers. It doesn't have to be this way.

"Patients today struggle just to get access to care and to navigate their way through the maze of the healthcare system," said Aaron Neinstein, Chief Medical Officer at Notable. "With Assistant, patients can use their native language to manage their care and access the information they need, quickly, without having to pick up the phone. By putting large language models to work to eliminate administrative barriers to care, we are taking meaningful steps to rebuild the patient-physician relationship."

Notable Assistant allows any health system to provide a single, AI-powered entry point to their services and information through their website, mobile application, or portal. Using content from a health system's website, call scripts, existing staff workflows, and EHR data, Notable Assistant allows patients to:

Access provider services and information

Find a doctor that meets their specific needs

Schedule, reschedule, or cancel an appointment

Find directions to a clinic

Pay outstanding bills or inquire about financial assistance

Request a prescription refill

"Large language models have tremendous potential to elevate the experience we provide patients and unlock expanded access," said Kristen Guillaume, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health. "With Notable Assistant, we can create a personalized, responsive healthcare journey for each of our patients."

Notable Assistant enables health systems to increase patient acquisition because patients can easily find clinicians who can meet their healthcare needs. For healthcare organizations, Notable Assistant:

Is fully customizable to match brand guidelines, including tone of voice

Can understand and answer questions in over 130 different languages

Can be further trained by uploading additional documents, such as call center training manuals, to improve answers

Can provide insights and generate reports in real-time, enabling a deeper understanding of patient and consumer needs

Uses patient feedback to learn what help they need the most, and improve responses over time

Is HITRUST certified

"At Notable we are committed to simplifying and optimizing healthcare for humanity. We strive to enable a world where people can navigate the complexities of healthcare without phone calls or faxes, and in a personalized manner," said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and Co-Founder at Notable. "The addition of the Notable Assistant to our platform continues to set the bar for outcomes our health system partners can achieve. It allows them to deliver a differentiated patient experience and enable their care team members to practice at the top of their license, all while embracing the latest in AI in a safe and responsible way."

To learn more about Notable Assistant, visit www.notablehealth.com/assistant

To see Notable Assistant in action, visit our demo site at: http://www.pcmahealth.org/

About Notable

Notable is the leading automation platform for patient engagement and staff workflows. Deployed at over 3,000 sites of care, Notable automates over a million repetitive workflows every day across scheduling, registration, intake, referrals, and authorizations. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers, and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more have partnered with Notable to redefine what's possible in healthcare at www.notablehealth.com .

For more information:

Trevor Jonas

trevor.jonas@notablehealth.com

Shown here is the ability for a patient to interact with Notable Assistant using their voice to locate a healthcare bill and make a payment. (PRNewswire)

Notable Health (PRNewsfoto/Notable) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Notable