Ashland Greene Announces Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch Investment Opportunity

Lucrative opportunity, with potential value add estimated at $39 million

DALLAS , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Greene, recently cited as one of the fastest-growing multifamily investment firms in Texas, is proud to announce its latest deal – Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch, a class A-, 267 unit, off-market property in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Featuring diverse 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plan options, along with the advantage of 86 percent of units having private garages, this property provides a distinct competitive edge, enhancing its ability to attract and retain a high-quality tenant community. Ashland Greene secured this asset at nearly a 10% discount on its December 2022 market price. Debt is an agency loan (Freddie Mac) with a fixed 6.25% interest rate, safeguarding investors from future rate increases.

Ashland Greene (PRNewswire)

"Given the current economic climate, some may think it's time to pull back, maybe even pause on making deals, but we've been strategic in our process, thoughtful about where we invest and the types of assets we acquire. We only buy in Dallas-Fort Worth, so all our assets are within a 45-minute drive of our office. We see this as an opportune time to buy, as long as you remain disciplined and strategic about your approach," said Shakti C'Ganti, founder and CEO of the firm, which was ranked this month at No.145 on the Inc. 5000 list.

Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch is part of the highly desirable Valley Ranch master plan development, a sought-after location between I-35E and I-635. The property offers access to over five miles of beautifully landscaped canal walkways, ponds, parks, and an aquatic center, plus convenient access to restaurants, grocery stores, and retail centers. Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch sits within the Coppell ISD, which boasts an A+ Niche.com rating. The advantageous location affords residents a quick commute to employment opportunities from the Dallas Urban Core to the East and the Mid-Cities to the South.

Through the Ashland Greene Vertical Integration Advantage, the firm realizes incredible efficiencies when updating properties, not only through increasing their value but also by maintaining and improving occupancy. For Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch, the firm estimates up to $39 million in potential value-add creation. With the area's median household income over $90k, this is an ideal asset to implement Ashland Greene's "AG Diamond Renovation". Extensive renovation plans include capital investments of approximately $6.9 million, for interior, exterior, leasing office and fitness center renovations and the addition of a dog park – a highly desirable feature in DFW.

Ashland Greene Construction Management, known for its best-in-class renovations and attention to detail will oversee every phase of the capital expenditure projects, while AG Living, the property management company, will handle day-to-day operations. "As DFW's population and job growth continue to drive demand for quality housing, Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch is an exceptional opportunity to provide top-notch quality and affordable housing in a highly sought-after residential community. It is a win-win for residents and investors," said C'Ganti.

For information and an overview of the Ashland Greene at Valley Ranch offering visit our website.

ABOUT ASHLAND GREENE

Ashland Greene is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, vertically integrated multifamily investment firm founded in 2017. With a core mission of balancing the needs of residents, investors, employees, and communities, the firm specializes in transforming undervalued properties into thriving communities. The local focus and commitment to trustworthiness have allowed Ashland Greene to transact on 6,700 units, delivering $57M to investors, with a total transaction value of $1.1B. Through long-term relationships and a keen sense of social responsibility, Ashland Greene creates a unique investment experience, aiming for exceptional returns, while positively impacting lives and communities. For more information, visit https://ashlandgreenecapital.com/.

THIS PRESS RELEASE SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES. An offering of securities is only made by a Private Placement Memorandum and is only available to "accredited investors" as that term is defined in Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933. Past performance is not indicative of comparable future results.

CONTACT:

Terri Zelasko

terri@ashlandgreene.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ashland Greene