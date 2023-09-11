Ross Kirschner Joins Mitra Chem As General Counsel

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitra Future Technologies, Inc. ("Mitra Chem"), a leading innovator in North American production of lithium-ion battery materials, today announced Ross Kirschner as General Counsel. Ross joins Mitra Chem after a distinguished career in the financial services and technology sectors, government, and private practice, leading global regulatory, litigation, investigations, enforcement, public policy, and strategic response functions.

logo (PRNewsfoto/Mitra Chem) (PRNewswire)

Ross' experience includes working with financial service technology innovators and Meta/Facebook, where he both led the legal department's global special investigations team and oversaw several product policy functions. Prior to Meta/Facebook, he was a counsel at WilmerHale in Washington, D.C., in the strategic response and counseling as well as the government and regulatory litigation groups and previously served as counsel to the U.S. Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

"We are excited to welcome Ross to the team. Ross' legal, regulatory, policy, and strategic business background will be vital to drive Mitra Chem's mission to confront the challenge of climate change head-on through spearheading the production and distribution of essential battery materials in North America," said Mitra Chem CEO and Co-Founder Vivas Kumar.

About Mitra Chem

Lithium-ion batteries are the key platform technology enabling electrification in transportation, consumer electronics, along with residential, commercial, and grid-scale energy storage. Mitra Chem is building the first North American lithium-ion battery materials product company that shortens the lab-to-production timeline by over 90%. Mitra Chem's first product category is iron-based cathodes for Western battery applications. Iron-based cathodes shift away from the use of elements such as nickel and cobalt, which are facing imminent supply crunches. Mitra Chem takes cathode products from lab to industrial scale faster than the competition by leveraging an in-house machine learning technology advantage to dramatically shorten the R&D timeline. Mitra Chem's goal is to transform the cathode from a specialty chemical to a platform technology that differentiates cell performance by end application.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitra Chem