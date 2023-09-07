Robert Half Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been selected by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ for the third consecutive year. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, was also recognized.

The ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 127,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the consulting and professional services industry. Employees shared feedback about their organization's culture, including sentiments on trust, respect, fairness, pride and a sense of belonging.

"At Robert Half, we put our people first — and this recognition validates our ongoing efforts to create an exceptional workplace experience for all," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We will continue to invest in our employees' growth and well-being as they play a critical part in making us a great place to work."

In the 2023 Great Place To Work® survey, 92% of employees at both Robert Half and Protiviti said their organizations are great places to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Most Innovative Companies and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

