KICKSTAND COCKTAILS TEAMS UP WITH THE CINCINNATI BENGALS TO TURN UP THE HEAT IN THE JUNGLE

The spicy vodka canned cocktail will be making its debut at Paycor Stadium during the 2023-2024 season home opener on September 17

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kickstand Cocktails today announced they have signed as a proud partner of the Cincinnati Bengals. The multi-year partnership kicks off with the 2023-2024 season and includes pouring rights throughout the stadium, including a dedicated Kickstand Cocktails bar along the east concourse featuring signage and a variety of special events.

The only ready-to-drink cocktail dedicated to spice will also be available to Bengals fans pregame throughout the season at The Banks beginning September 25. Fans can visit the Kickstand Cocktails pop-up to sample each flavor, including Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot), as well as score giveaways, meet special guests and more.

"Kickstand Cocktails' partnership with the Bengals continues to expand our footprint across Ohio, proudly bringing us to the Cincinnati market," said Darren Rovell, CEO and Founder, Kickstand Cocktails. "We are thrilled to partner with the entire Cincinnati Bengals organization on what looks to be another exciting season on and off the field."

"We are proud to announce our partnership with Kickstand Cocktails, including the addition of a newly branded destination within our stadium," said Lacy Ekert, Chief Partnership Officer of the Cincinnati Bengals. "Kickstand offers a new, unique ready-to-drink option and we are excited to continue to enhance our beverage options for fans to enjoy at Paycor Stadium."

Kickstand Cocktails is available throughout Ohio through a partnership with Heidelberg Distributing Company. Along with Paycor Stadium, Bengals fans can pick up Kickstand Cocktails at their local Jungle Jim's and Minnick's Drive Thru, as well as Giant Eagle across greater Ohio. For those not in Ohio, Kickstand Cocktails is available online at www.kickstandcocktails.com. For more information or to join the conversation visit @kickstandcocktails on Instagram or @drinkkickstand on Twitter.

ABOUT KICKSTAND COCKTAILS

Kickstand Cocktails is the only canned cocktail solely dedicated to spice. Made with vodka, fruit juice and natural flavors, Kickstand Cocktails contain: 105 calories, no added sugar and 5.5% ABV in four clean flavors: Roasted Jalapeno Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot). For more information visit www.kickstandcocktails.com and join the conversation on Twitter @drinkkickstand and Instagram @kickstandcocktails.

ABOUT CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Cincinnati Bengals are the two-time defending AFC North Division champions. The team was founded in 1968 by Paul Brown, a coach and innovator who believed that football is life's ultimate embodiment of teamwork and competition. The Bengals strive to be a championship football team with a culture built on high standards and competitive hunger. The Bengals connect players, fans and partners into one team to create an enduring legacy in Cincinnati.

