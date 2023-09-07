DISCOVER MONTERREY, MEXICO, THROUGH THE EYES OF MEXICAN SOCCER PLAYER DIEGO LAINEZ

Expedia and Diego Lainez team up to showcase Monterrey as Mexico's next must-visit destination

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Expedia® announced "Travel like Diego," a partnership with Mexican professional soccer winger Diego Lainez that celebrates Monterrey in Nuevo León, Mexico, the city that has welcomed him with open arms and become his new home. Lainez and Expedia together have created a personalized Monterrey travel itinerary, highlighting the winger's go-to places, from where to eat the best tacos to exploring the many hidden gems the city offers.

The collaboration comes ahead of the next Mexico Men's National Team MexTour match taking place in Arlington, Texas this Saturday, September 9th, against Australia. Expedia is the Official Travel Partner of the MexTour, which kicked off in June in San Diego, and will also visit Atlanta, Charlotte and Philadelphia this fall. "Travel like Diego" is the first of several activations Expedia will have tied to the MexTour matches to encourage fan engagement.

"I am fortunate that my soccer career has propelled me to explore the globe. Touring has become an integral part of my professional journey," said Diego. "It's a source of pride for me to join forces with Expedia to unveil the magic of Monterrey to a wider audience. I'm thrilled to unravel the city's unique essence, which not only lends it a special charm but also turns it into my very own haven."

The "Travel like Diego" itinerary for Monterrey, created in partnership with Expedia, includes:

Best thing about Monterrey: The people, locals have been incredibly welcoming and very supportive

Favorite taco spot: Tacos El Güero, a low-key restaurant with a couple locations around the city

Favorite restaurant: Gallo71, a trendy restaurant in the Del Valle neighborhood, serving up high-end Mexican cuisine and live DJ sets several nights each week

Best "hidden gem": Cola de Caballo, a nature park situated outside Monterrey that features an 82-foot waterfall, zipline and other attractions

Favorite spot to connect with nature: Chipinque A.B.P. Ecological Park, a stunning mountain reserve with hiking, mountain biking, and panoramic views of the city and valley below

Favorite place to go for a stroll with the family: Parque Fundidora is in many ways the center of culture in Monterrey , with a wealth of museums, theme parks, and relaxing green space all within its limits

"Helping travelers discover new destinations and enabling one-of-a-kind experiences is at the heart of what we do at Expedia," said Chandreyi Saha Davis, global vice president of brand marketing at Expedia Brands. "This collaboration with Diego gives soccer fans and travelers the inside scoop on Monterrey. Whether they've already visited the city or didn't know it should be at the top of their list until now, we hope Diego's itinerary gives them the extra dose of inspiration and motivation as they plan their next trip."

Tucked within the majestic hills and mountains of the Sierra Madre Oriental lies Monterrey — the second-largest urban center in Mexico. Monterrey boasts numerous museums, among them the renowned Museum of Contemporary Art. The cathedral and surrounding structures at the heart of the city showcase a fusion of colonial architecture with old-world charm. Within an hour from Monterrey, an array of breathtaking natural wonders awaits, encompassing caves, waterfalls, and notably, the awe-inspiring Sierra Madre Mountain range that graces the side of this Mexican metropolis. Track flights, save hotels and browse Monterrey activities all in one place by downloading the Expedia app.

"Travel like Diego" is a continuation of Expedia's ongoing series to highlight travel destinations in Mexico through the eyes of beloved soccer players. In 2022, the company partnered with Mexican professional soccer goalie Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa to celebrate Memo's vibrant hometown of Mexico City.

