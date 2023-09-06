VSBLTY AI SOFTWARE RECEIVES OFFICIAL PATENT DOCUMENTATION

PATENT COVERS THE COMPANY'S PROPRIETARY BIOMETRIC AND PROXIMITY TECHNOLOGY

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading AI software provider of security and retail analytics technology recently received its physical patent No.11,481,809 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.



With the patent in hand the Company can license its technology to third parties creating additional passive income. The technology can be deployed for specific digital display advertising in real time to be delivered to retail consumers based on certain criteria. The technology using anonymous advanced facial detection, with age and gender analysis, can determine what advertisement is best suited for the consumer standing in front of the screen. A millennial male would receive a different advertisement than a senior aged women when they are in front of an in-store product display or at the checkout counter. The software also has the capability to change content based on the customer's proximity to the display. One set of content is designed to attract the customer's attention from thirty feet away. The content can then trigger new content at ten feet from the display to further engage the customer, and finally, once more, at the point the customer interacts with the content by touch or by scanning a QR code.

Implementing VSBLTY technology in a retail environment has proven to increase brand sales by 25%. A recent Forbes magazine article estimates the retail media market to be worth $160 billion by 2027.

The same software can be utilized for security purposes, tracking potential security threats posed by shoppers known to be past offenders. This advanced AI application can identify both weapons and persons of interest (such as known shoplifters).

VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, "Both brands and retailers realize the benefits of in-store media, one of the fastest growing new advertising channels. VSBLTY's patented technology is perfectly suited for this application. The capability to precisely target potential customer's where they shop with digital marketing strategies creates additional revenue streams for both brands and retailers. Store as a Medium programs can now deliver the same targeted customer media impressions and consumer analytics as is used in online marketing."

