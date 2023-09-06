WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center

HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT AWARD WINNERS

Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
  • Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards 88 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $25 Million during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and its 25th Anniversary
  • This Year's $25 Million Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $225 Million

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, announced the 2023 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants, part of Hyundai Hope on Wheels' $25 million commitment in 2023 to fund pediatric cancer research grants and survivorship efforts. During its 25th year anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 88 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 18 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $400,000 each, 18 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $250,000 each, 52 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each, as well as additional Bridge-to-K research grants and Regional Grants.

HHOW 25th Anniversary
HHOW 25th Anniversary(PRNewswire)

"Over the past 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been creating hope for families facing childhood cancer by investing in life-saving research, treatment, and support," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "To date, we have contributed $225 million in our mission to end childhood cancer. We are grateful to the dedicated researchers, doctors, and medical institutions receiving grants as we work together to move closer to a cure."

Hyundai Hope On Wheels was inspired by a group of New England Hyundai dealers in 1998, with the goal to end childhood cancer. Twenty-five years later, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the nation's leading funders of pediatric cancer research, establishing Hyundai as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry. To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has supported nearly 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions.

Three grant categories have been awarded to researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for translational research, and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the country. Additionally, the Hyundai Impact Grant provides funding for programmatic initiatives such as clinical care at children's hospitals.

This year also introduces two new grant categories to advance its impact in childhood cancer. The Bridge-to-K grant is designed to provide support to National Institute of Health grant applicants to advance their research; and the new Regional Grants focus on local support, advocacy, and awareness.

"We have made significant strides in the areas of pediatric cancer research during the past 25 years," said Kevin Reilly, vice chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and chairman of the Hyundai Motor America National Dealer Advisory Council. "By funding critical research, new medical advancements, and less-invasive treatments, we have seen the long-term survival rate rise to over 85%. We won't stop until every child is free from cancer."

During the month of September, grants will be presented during official Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the nonprofit's signature event in which children affected by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.

To learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($400,000)

Institution

City

State

Diamond Children's Medical Center

Tucson

AZ

Children's Hospital Colorado

Aurora

CO

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Los Angeles

CA

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation

Pittsburgh

PA

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta

GA

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Seattle

WA

Georgetown Lombardi

Washington

DC

Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Baltimore

MD

UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital

Cleveland

OH

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Stanford

CA

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital

Los Angeles

CA

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

San Francisco

CA

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Columbus

OH

UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital

Chicago

IL

UF Health Shands Children's Hospital

Gainesville

FL

UT Health San Antonio

San Antonio

TX

Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($250,000)

Institution

City

State

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Chicago

IL

Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine

Houston

TX

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Duarte

CA

Children's Hospital Colorado

Aurora

CO

Children's National Hospital

Washington

DC

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Boston

MA

Children's Healthcare Atlanta, Inc.

Atlanta

GA

Johns Hopkins Children's Center

Baltimore

MD

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)

New York

NY

Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands

Columbia

SC

UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital

Cleveland

OH

Seattle Children's Healthcare System

Seattle

WA

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc.

Memphis

TN

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

Stanford

CA

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia

PA

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

San Francisco

CA

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Columbus

OH

University of Michigan Medical Center (Michigan Medicine)

Ann Arbor

MI

Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)

Institution 

City

State

Albany Medical Center

Albany

NY

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Chicago

IL

Arkansas Children's Hospital

Little Rock

AR

Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children

Orlando

FL

Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center

Phoenix

AZ

Baystate Children's Hospital

Springfield

MA

Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope

Duarte

CA

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation

Pittsburgh

PA

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Atlanta

GA

Children's Hospital Colorado Springs

Aurora

CO

Children's Hospital New Orleans

New Orleans

LA

Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters

Norfolk

VA

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)

Orange

CA

Children's Hospital of Richmond

Richmond

VA

Children's Mercy Kansas City

Kansas City

MO

Children's Minnesota - Minneapolis

Minneapolis

MN

Children's National Hospital

Washington

DC

Children's of Alabama

Birmingham

AL

Children's Wisconsin – Milwaukee Campus

Milwaukee

WI

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati

OH

UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital

Chicago

IL

Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center

Durham

NC

El Paso Children's Hospital

El Paso

TX

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Washington

DC

Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical
Center

Hackensack

NJ

Joe DiMaggio Childrens

Hollywood

FL

Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation

Saint Petersburg

FL

Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children

Honolulu

HI

Kentucky Children's Hospital

Lexington

KY

Levin's Children's Hospital

Charlotte

NC

Maine Medical Center of Maine Health

Portland

ME

Massachusetts General Hospital

Boston

MA

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

New York

NY

Miller Children's Hospital

Long Beach

CA

The Children's Hospital at Montefiore

Bronx

NY

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Miami

FL

Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation

Oklahoma City

OK

Peyton Manning Children's Hosp At Ascension St Vincent

Indianapolis

IN

Phoenix Children's Hospital

Phoenix

AZ

Primary Children's Hospital

Salt Lake City

UT

Rady Children's Hospital

San Diego

CA

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Buffalo

NY

St Joseph's Children's

Tampa

FL

St. Louis Children's

St. Louis

MO

Tampa General Children's Hospital

Tampa

FL

Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine

Houston

TX

UC Davis Children's Hospital

Davis

CA

UNC Children's Hospital

Chapel Hill

NC

Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute

San Antonio

TX

Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Nashville

TN

Vannie E. Cook Children's Hospital

McAllen

TX

Yale New Haven Children's Hospital

New Haven

CT

Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $225 million in support of nearly 1,300 childhood cancer research grants.

National Youth Ambassador Oliver Foster and John Guastaferro, executive director of Hyundai...
National Youth Ambassador Oliver Foster and John Guastaferro, executive director of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, at the Handprint Ceremony at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on Monday, August 7, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai)(PRNewswire)
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor,...
Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremony at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai )(PRNewswire)
Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador Raynie at the Handprint Ceremony at Primary...
Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassador Raynie at the Handprint Ceremony at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo/Hyundai)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-hope-on-wheels-announces-2023-grant-award-winners-301918632.html

SOURCE Hyundai Hope On Wheels

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.