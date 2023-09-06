FranDevCo Announces Floyd's 99 Barbershop as Newest Partnering Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranDevCo, a franchise development company specializing in emerging and growth-oriented franchise brands, is proud to announce a new partnership with full-service haircare franchise Floyd's 99 Barbershop (Floyd's). Floyd's is a family-owned haircare franchise that specializes in expert cuts with an amplified experience all at affordable prices; filling the niche between discount cut shops and expensive salons.

Floyd's 99 Barbershop was established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien – who still run the business to this day. After opening the first shop just outside of Denver, Colorado in 2001, Floyd's has since expanded to more than 130 shops across 15 states. Building off the belief that experience matters, and that expertise and convenience are vital, Floyd's prides itself on offering services that cater to all clientele in an environment that's welcoming to everyone.

"We're thrilled for this partnership with FranDevCo as we look to expand the presence and reach of Floyd's 99 Barbershop," said Floyd's Co-founder and Co-owner Paul O'Brien. "FranDevCo has an impressive track record of propelling brands to new heights, and we are excited to join forces to accelerate the growth of Floyd's as we look to break into new markets."

FranDevCo provides franchise development services to national and international brands looking to increase their footprint. In partnering with a top development firm, Floyd's is in a healthy position for growth just as the haircare industry is expected to top $147 Billion by 2030. Floyd's is poised to capitalize on the growing market for haircare services while reinventing the possibilities in the space by delivering on experiences in addition to haircuts.

"Floyd's has built a legacy around delivering cost-effective, quality cuts and styles, all in an inviting atmosphere that celebrates individuality, which has helped to set the brand apart as an industry leader," said FranDevCo President and CEO Sung Ohm. "We've been particularly impressed with how Floyd's not only takes care of their clients, but also their employees, with their vigorous training program and true dedication to investing in Floyd's team members. As we add Floyd's unique concept to our portfolio, we are confident this collaboration will drive innovation and growth in the haircare industry."

Each Floyd's location highlights musical greats throughout the decades, with a special emphasis on local artists, from its hand-curated poster wall to its one-of-a-kind radio station playing hits through the speakers. Floyd's offers a full range of services including haircuts, shaving, color, waxing, deep conditioning treatments and styling as well as its own retail line of grooming products.

About FranDevCo

FranDevCo is a franchise development company that works with emerging and growth-focused brands to produce rapid, sustainable growth by connecting top-performing franchisees to the right franchise opportunity. FranDevCo's mission is to drive successful growth through collaboration, processes, and proven systems. Current partner brands include Costa Oil, Temporary Wall Systems, Crushr, beem Light Sauna, Corporate Cleaning Group, Kitchen Solvers, Chatime, Massage Heights, PatchMaster, and now Floyd's 99 Barbershop. Learn more about FranDevCo at frandev.co.

ABOUT FLOYD'S 99 BARBERSHOP

Floyd's 99 Barbershop is a family-owned company, established in 1999 by brothers Paul, Rob, and Bill O'Brien on the principle that success is driven by providing superior client service and that satisfied employees result in satisfied clients. From the diverse styles and personalities of the stylists and barbers, to the signature rock-and-roll poster wall plastered with a time machine of music memorabilia, Floyd's 99 is creating a welcoming, all-inclusive environment while offering custom haircuts, colors, waxing, and shaves to everyone, including men, women, and children. Floyd's 99 Barbershop operates more than 130 locations in 14 states. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.floydsbarbershop.com.

