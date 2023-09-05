Yamaha Launches Its First-Ever Lineup of Finger Drum Pads to Inspire Ultimate Creative Expression

New FGDP Series delivers a stand-alone, ergonomic solution for precise playability on the go

BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yamaha announced the new FGDP Series finger drums, the brand's first-ever, all-in-one finger drum pads designed for players at all skill levels. The stand-alone instruments, consisting of the FGDP-30 and FGDP-50, are portable, ergonomically designed and packed with a wide array of professional grade sounds.

Engineered to be played anywhere, at any time, the FGDP Series comes in a lightweight package equipped with high-quality preset sounds and a long-lasting battery for easy, fun music-making on the go. The finger drums feature a unique, streamlined pad layout for ease of use, in addition to a velocity switch and polyphonic aftertouch sensor allowing players to incorporate dynamic drumming techniques such as ghost notes and high-speed rolls into any performance.

"Our goal with the FGDP Series is to introduce a new kind of way for our customers to create music whether they are passionate finger drummers, aspiring musicians, or new to the world of music making," said Matt Rudin, drums product marketing manager at Yamaha Corporation of America. "With the FGDP-30 and FGDP-50, players can expect a versatile music machine that fuses years of Yamaha's cutting-edge synthesizers and drums technology into a single compact instrument."

The entry FGDP-30 model features ergonomic ultra-sensitive pads, 39 preset kits and USB MIDI / Audio. The advanced FGDP-50 model includes each of these capabilities plus additional preset kits and features, such as 50 user kits, session songs, eight additional RGB pads, a note repeat function, and playback sampler.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY:

The FGDP Series pre-order will be available starting September 5, 2023 at the following pricing:

FGDP-30: $199.99

FGDP-50: $299.99

To learn more about the FGDP Series, please visit yamaha.io/fingerdrums.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.

