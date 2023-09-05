From Hype to Strategy: Info-Tech Research Group Unveils a Practical Roadmap for Generative AI Adoption in Business

New research from the global IT research and advisory firm underscores the importance of setting responsible AI guiding principles for a successful business-focused generative AI roadmap.

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the ever-evolving digital realm, generative AI has emerged as a disruptive technology, offering organizations across all industries the immense potential to gain unparalleled advantages in today's competitive markets. Recognizing the challenges and potential pitfalls of this transformative technology, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest research, Build Your Generative AI Roadmap. This comprehensive resource will equip organizations with the insights and tools needed to develop a successful strategy for leveraging generative AI.

Info-Tech's research emphasizes that effectively harnessing this technology is vital to enhancing business results but also underscores the importance for business stakeholders to cut through the hype surrounding generative AI, such as ChatGPT, and make informed investments. The research also highlights the need to understand and address any gaps within the organization that might hinder the full utilization of generative AI while planning for responsible AI implementation.

"To create a successful business-driven generative AI roadmap, it is crucial to establish responsible AI guiding principles that will serve as a framework for developing and deploying generative AI applications," says Bill Wong, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "These principles will help ensure the ethical and responsible use of the technology. Assessing generative AI opportunities is the next step, which involves considering factors such as the organization's mission and objectives and the complexity of the initiative."

Without a strategically aligned approach and adherence to responsible AI guiding principles, the firm cautions that the deployment of this technology could pose risks that might negatively affect business outcomes. Therefore, it is essential to approach generative AI with a clear understanding and strategic plan to ensure its positive impact on business performance.

"Effective communication, education, and enforcement of generative AI usage policies are essential in business today. Clear and transparent communication ensures that all stakeholders understand the guidelines and expectations surrounding generative AI," explains Wong. "Proper education and training initiatives can equip employees with the knowledge and skills to effectively utilize generative AI. Enforcing generative AI usage policies ensures everyone adheres to the established guidelines, fostering a culture of responsible AI utilization throughout the organization."

Info-Tech's blueprint outlines a detailed roadmap with the necessary activities and deliverables to successfully deploy generative AI solutions. Based on the firm's research, technology leaders should consider the following approach and key factors for implementing generative AI into their organizations:

Align AI & Organizational Strategies: Spend time up-front building a unified strategy by aligning organizational strategies with the AI strategy. An effective AI strategy is driven by the business stakeholders of the organization and focused on delivering improved business outcomes.

Establish Responsible AI Guiding Principles: Assemble the C-suite to inform them of the benefits and risks of adopting generative AI-based solutions. Then, establish responsible AI guiding principles to govern the development and deployment of generative AI applications.

Assess AI Maturity: Assemble key stakeholders and SMEs to assess the challenges and tasks required to implement generative AI applications. Next, evaluate the current level of AI maturity, skills, and resources and then identify the desired AI maturity level to enable deployment of candidate use cases.

Prioritize Opportunities: Assess candidate business capabilities targeted for generative AI to confirm they align with the organization's business criteria, responsible AI guiding principles, and capabilities for delivering the project.

Develop Policies to Direct AI Usage: Develop policies for AI use that align with the organization's business criteria, responsible AI guiding principles, and ability to deliver prioritized projects.

Build a tactical roadmap: Identify the future-state capabilities that must be developed to deliver the organization's use cases. Then, build an implementation plan for each use case, assessing if the current state of the AI environment can be leveraged to deliver the selected use cases. If the current AI environment is insufficient, identify the future state required to deliver the generative AI use cases. Identify gaps and build a roadmap to address the gaps.

The research also highlights the importance of educating C-suite executives about the potential advantages and risks associated with transforming business operations with generative AI. The firm advises that this awareness is key to making informed decisions and maximizing the benefits of generative AI.

To learn more about leveraging generative AI and aligning with an organization's mission and objectives to increase revenue, reduce costs, accelerate innovation, and mitigate risk, download the complete Build Your Generative AI Roadmap blueprint.

