Countdown Begins for BK & PP's Unmissable Philippines Fan Meeting on September 10

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown has begun as the Billkin & PP Krit fan meeting taking place in Manila on the 10th of September is less than a week away. The event, organized by Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, together with Universal Records and Three Angles Production ("Three Angles"), is one of the most anticipated events. Bilkkin & PP's extraordinary popularity in Asia, and particularly in the Philippines, has fans preparing for this event far in advance. The organizers have planned many interactive activities in order to deliver an unforgettable experience to the fans in attendance.

The Philippines fan meeting tickets are currently available for purchase at https://smtickets.com/events/view/12355 as well as SM ticket offices. A high volume of tickets are sold every day, earning Color Star a healthy ticket and business revenue. Billkin & PP's immense appeal is apparent, their past fan meetings have set the venues ablaze. This time, the organizers are allowing fans to be even closer to the star duo, with fun interative activities planned in order to ensure a fantastic experience for the attendees. BK & PP are also looking forward to the event, and they have been preparing a wonderful performance for the event. The duo are well-known for their stylish appearance and their superb singing, dancing and acting chops. Their easy-going and friendly personalities are also a big proponent to their enormous popularity. Color Star admires their fan base, which encompasses many countries and regions, and especially Asia. As a premier international events management company, Color Star, together with BK & PP, will hold a fan meeting on September 10th in Manila, Philippines, and they will continue to organize more events in different Asian countries.

This year, Color Star is launching the "Color Star Extravaganza", a series of phenomenal events and performances scattered around the world. The Company hopes to generate a lot of ticket and other commercial revenues, and promote the brand and popularity of Color Star worldwide.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.