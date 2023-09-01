August marks 13 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 13 consecutive months of increased sales with 56,407 vehicles sold for August 2023, a 12.5 percent increase compared with August 2022 (50,126). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 410,888, a 15.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports August 2023 Sales Increase of 12.5 Percent (PRNewswire)

"We're capping off a strong and memorable summer with August marking 13 consecutive months of increased sales thanks to the exceptional efforts of our Subaru retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "This was also an August to remember as Subaru and our network of retailers nationwide teamed up with AdoptAClassroom.org for our Subaru Loves Learning initiative. Together over the past three years we've supported teachers in the purchase of school supplies for more than 470,000 students across the country."

In August, Forester was once again the top performer by volume with 15,294 vehicle sales and an increase of 46 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback sales posted a 33 percent increase in August, and Crosstrek had a strong showing in the top three with 13,920 vehicle sales. Year to date, WRX posted a 72 percent increase, Impreza sales increased by 21 percent, and the BRZ carline posted an increase of 41 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

"Looking back on an incredible summer for sales, we are well-positioned for an even stronger fall as the 2024 Ascent, Forester, and Crosstrek Wilderness models arrive at retailers in the coming season," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "When it comes to drivers looking for adventure, longevity and safety, our family of award-winning and trusted vehicles continues to be a top choice."

Carline Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg Aug-23 Aug-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 4,860 5,638 -13.8 % 42,282 41,058 2.9 % BRZ 268 308 -12.9 % 3,091 2,199 40.5 % Crosstrek 13,920 15,126 -7.9 % 101,291 99,252 2.0 % Forester 15,294 10,477 45.9 % 91,108 69,151 31.7 % Impreza 2,205 3,449 -36.0 % 24,296 20,003 21.4 % Legacy 2,765 1,896 45.8 % 16,895 15,841 6.6 % Outback 14,503 10,928 32.7 % 108,336 96,907 11.7 % Solterra 915 0 0.0 % 4,645 0 0.0 % WRX 1,677 2,304 -27.2 % 18,944 11,046 71.5 % TOTAL 56,407 50,126 12.5 % 410,888 355,457 15.6 %

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States.All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

