DentaQuest Donates $50,000 to Support Hurricane Idalia Relief Efforts in Florida

BOSTON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, part of Sun Life U.S., is contributing $50,000 to several organizations across Florida to aid response and recovery in the wake of Hurricane Idalia. The contributions include $25,000 to the Florida Disaster Fund , which assists Florida's communities as they respond to and recover during times of disaster, along with $5,000 each to five local organizations in some of the hardest hit areas. In addition, the company is matching up to $750 for each employee who donates to Hurricane Idalia relief efforts.

"The state of Florida sits in the direct path of hurricanes, taking the brunt of these assaults by mother nature on our shores," said DentaQuest President Steve Pollock, "While local teams are well prepared from experience, it makes the impact no less devastating to the people and families affected. DentaQuest is pleased to support the Florida Disaster Fund and other local organizations making a difference for the thousands of Floridians dealing with the aftermath."

DentaQuest provides government dental benefits administration in the state and is working with Medicaid enrollees and dentists to help those affected by the storm get the support they need.

"Health and safety always come first during an emergency weather impact," continued Pollock. "But when the rain stops and the winds slow down, it takes significant resources to rebuild. Our support is steadfast, and we hope others join us in enabling a quick recovery."

If you are a Medicaid member or dental provider that needs support, please contact: (877) 468-5581 (Providers) or (888) 468-5509 (Members).

