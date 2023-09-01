All Hands and Hearts Mobilizes Rapid Response for Hurricane Idalia Disaster Relief Efforts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), a prominent disaster relief organization, has activated its Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to provide swift and comprehensive aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia's devastating impact on Florida. The hurricane, deemed the most powerful storm to strike Florida's Big Bend region in over 125 years, made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on August 30, 2023. AHAH is on the ground assisting affected communities as they face the extensive damage left in the wake of this destructive storm.

All Hands and Hearts Logo (PRNewswire)

All Hands and Hearts, a global nonprofit, mobilizes rapid response for Hurricane Idalia disaster relief efforts.

Hurricane Idalia's landfall adds to the already substantial devastation caused by Category 5 Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida less than a year ago. The combined impacts of these two powerful hurricanes are projected to have far-reaching consequences for the affected regions.

The DART is on the ground conducting a rapid response in the area, assessing damage, and seeking volunteer interest . Collaboration with partners such as the Florida Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters (FLVOAD) is already underway to gain insight into the immediate requirements of the affected individuals and communities.

Building on the experience and success of AHAH's Hurricane Ian Relief team, which has been providing support to Florida communities over the past year, the organization is fully equipped to extend its assistance to those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

AHAH's Director of Response, Chloe Forman stated, "It is all hands on deck now to do what we do best - meet communities where they are in the wake of disaster to support initial response and start the road to recovery."

The AHAH team acknowledges the vital role that the public's support plays in facilitating effective disaster relief efforts. By contributing to AHAH's response program for Hurricane Idalia, individuals can actively participate in helping impacted communities recover and rebuild.

To support AHAH's Hurricane Idalia disaster relief initiatives, please consider making a donation . Every contribution will directly aid in providing assistance, restoration, and hope to those affected by this catastrophic hurricane.

For more information on how to join forces with All Hands and Hearts in their response efforts, please visit allhandsandhearts.org or contact AHAH's Director of Marketing, Morgan Sydlowski at morgan.s@allhandsandhearts.org or +1 (978) 518 - 0489.. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those grappling with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts