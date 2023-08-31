RWE's 200-MW Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm under construction in Texas

Montgomery Ranch adds to RWE's 4.1 (RWE pro rata 3.1) gigawatts of installed onshore wind capacity in the state and a total portfolio of 8 GW across the U.S.

Project will use 45 Vestas 4.5 megawatt turbines

Once operational, Montgomery Ranch will have enough capacity to generate clean power for more than 60,000 homes

Company continues to grow its operating asset base in the U.S., backed by a project pipeline of more than 24 GW in onshore wind, solar and battery storage which provides for one of the largest development platforms in the country.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RWE, a leading renewable energy company, announced its 200 megawatt (MW) Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm is in construction in Foard County, Texas. The Montgomery Ranch project raises RWE's installed wind capacity in the Lone Star State to 4.3 gigawatts (GW), enough capacity to power more than 1.2 million homes. The U.S. is a key market for growing RWE's wind business building on a substantial global portfolio including more than 200 onshore and 19 offshore wind farms.

RWE's 200 MW Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm is in construction in Foard County, Texas. Once operational, the project will have enough capacity to generate clean power for more than 60,000 homes. (PRNewswire)

Texas leads the nation in installed wind capacity and RWE's projects there also include the 240 MW Blackjack Creek and the 200 MW El Algodon Alto wind farms. Renewable energy has at times been responsible for as much as one-third of the total generation in the state as Texas has broken 10 all-time peak power demand records this summer, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), who operates the electric grid.

"Wind projects such as Montgomery Ranch contribute to a cleaner, stronger economy and help create a more resilient energy infrastructure in Texas," said Mark Noyes, CEO RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG. "Last summer ERCOT set 11 new demand records and we are on track to meet, if not exceed, that record this summer. With our planned build out of renewable resources in Texas, we are contributing to a more diverse grid that is flexible and responsive to meet future energy demands in the Lone Star State."

The project is expected to employ up to 300 people during construction and when completed, by the end of 2024, Montgomery Ranch will contain 45 Vestas 4.5 MW turbines.

"We welcome the Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm to Foard County and we thank RWE for choosing Foard County," said County Judge Mark Christopher.

RWE Clean Energy operates a portfolio of 8 GW of renewable energy projects, including more than 3 GW of solar generation, with the capacity to power more than 2.4 million U.S. households, and has a development platform of more than 24 GW, one of the largest in the U.S. The U.S. is a key market in RWE's growth strategy 'Growing Green' to expand its renewables business and achieve net zero by 2040.

RWE Clean Energy

RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE Group, is a top-tier renewable energy company in the United States. With more than 15 years in the U.S. renewables business, the company has an outstanding track record in developing, constructing and operating renewable energy facilities. The 1500-person RWE team in the U.S. is fully committed to forging ahead with the clean energy transition in North America. RWE Clean Energy operates a renewable energy portfolio of about 8 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage, making it the number four renewable energy company in the U.S. and the country's second largest solar owner and operator, present in the majority of U.S. states. As part of the RWE Group's Growing Green strategy to expand globally its green portfolio to more than 50 GW of installed capacity and to invest globally more than EUR 50 billion gross by 2030, RWE Clean Energy is determined to significantly increase its operating asset base in the U.S. This is backed by a project pipeline of more than 24 GW in onshore wind, solar and battery storage which provides for one of the largest development platforms in the United States. RWE Clean Energy's strong position in renewable energy is a result of combining RWE Renewables Americas with Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, acquired by RWE in March 2023.

