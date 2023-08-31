L'Oréal's SkinCeuticals USA Appoints Angela Hildebrand as General Manager

Amy Sloan Assumes New Strategic Role as Senior Vice President, SkinCeuticals USA

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal USA announces new leadership at SkinCeuticals USA, the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide. The announcement of Angela Hildebrand as the General Manager and Amy Sloan in a new role as the Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Growth sets the stage for SkinCeuticals to push the boundaries in medical dispensing and set the standard of future growth initiatives, while maintaining an unwavering commitment to its core values and physicians.

"With their collective knowledge, expertise, and dedication to excellence, Angela and Amy's leadership are poised to take SkinCeuticals to new heights," says Tina Fair, President, L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division, North America.

ANGELA HILDEBRAND brings 20 years of experience in the aesthetic industry to the General Manager role, where her focus will be rooted in maintaining and advancing success in commercial, medical and innovation. Most recently, she was the General Manager of Medical Commercial Strategy at L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, where she led strategy on medical acceleration projects alongside Tina Fair. Prior to that, during her 8-year tenure as the SkinCeuticals SVP of Sales, she led the U.S. sales team to produce record breaking results and claim the #1 skincare brand in the Medical Aesthetic channel, collaborated to lead successful product launches and business development initiatives, and spearheaded field expansions to transform the retail capabilities in physician dispensing.

"As SkinCeuticals continues to exponentially grow and our distribution model continuously evolves at such rapid rates, it is without a doubt that, together with Tina, Amy and the entire team, we will usher our brand and the entire medical skincare market to the next level," said Hildebrand.

AMY SLOAN will take on a new critical role as Senior Vice President of Business Strategy and Growth. In close partnership with Hildebrand, Sloan will focus on strategic growth initiatives and continued leadership of the Marketing, Retail, Digital/E-retail, and Advocacy & Influence teams to maintain momentum with product innovation, services, business models and partnerships, and consumer experience across all channels.

"This next chapter in my SkinCeuticals career is an exciting one," notes Sloan. "With Angela at the helm, we will work hand-in-hand to ensure our doctors, their patients, and all consumers have the best omnichannel experience to our advanced skincare backed by science."

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT L'ORÉAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $9 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

