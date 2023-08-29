TCL RayNeo Announces Remarkable Advancements in TCL RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses and Unveils Premium XR Glasses

The enhancements bring forth an elevated, user-friendly wearable AR encounter, seamlessly woven into users' professional, personal, and recreational scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™), an industry leader in consumer-level augmented reality (AR) technology innovation, has announced a host of impressive upgrades to TCL RayNeo X2, the world's first binocular full-color, Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses. Following TCL RayNeo X2's remarkable debut earlier this year, the enhancements are set to deliver an even more intuitive and comfortable wearable AR experience that seamlessly integrates into users' everyday lives.

Pioneering AR display effects

The much-improved TCL RayNeo X2 further advances augmented reality display technologies. As the industry pioneer to achieve binocular full-color display through Micro-LED optical waveguide solutions, these groundbreaking AR glasses now realize an exceptional image brightness of over 1,000 nits. This significant upgrade ensures seamless visibility in both outdoor and indoor environments. Accompanied by a sleek lens shade that counters intense light, these glasses deliver vivid and clear augmented reality visuals even under direct sunlight. Ergonomic enhancements, including an adjustable soft cushion nose pad and well-balanced weight, allow for more comfortable and enjoyable prolonged wearing that empowers users to explore freely and with ease.

Harmonizing physical and digital realms

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® XR2 platform, TCL RayNeo X2 boasts significant software enhancements with a variety of potent features joining the lineup. The Nearby Navigation function searches locations based on voice commands and directs users with floating arrows right in front of their eyes. From bustling cityscapes to sprawling airports, RayNeo X2 makes journeys smoother and more intuitive. Real-time translation has been enhanced by advanced facial-tracking with subtitles hovering near the speaker's face that can foster more in-depth and detailed conversations during international business meetings and travel adventures.

Interaction reaches new heights with a revamped, intuitive user interface and ultra-responsive touch temples, further elevating the user experience. Moreover, the RayNeo Ring, linked to the glasses via Bluetooth, lets users navigate menus and content with its touchpad, eliminating the need to touch the temples. This provides an added layer of convenience and frees up wearers' hands.

Heightened audiovisual enjoyment with TCL NXTWEAR S+

RayNeo is also excited to introduce the TCL NXTWEAR S+, the newest, premium addition to its coveted XR glasses series. TCL NXTWEAR S+ features an expansive field of view (FOV) of 49 degrees with dual Full HD Micro OLED flagship displays, creating the equivalent of a 215-inch giant screen seen at 6 meters away. A blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate brings a silky-smooth gaming experience, ideal for console gaming enthusiasts seeking the ultimate thrill. Reduced distortion and enhanced edge sharpness combine to ensure crystal-clear visual clarity. The redesigned cushion nose pad and RayNeo's exclusive "whisper mode" technology that minimize sound leakage ensure comfortable, private viewing everywhere you go.

Elevating the XR experience to a new level, global users can now access convenient online prescription lens ordering that is tailored for TCL NXTWEAR S and TCL NXTWEAR S+ glasses. In a collaboration with Lensology, RayNeo presents a personalized and budget-friendly magnetic corrective lens solution, complemented with worldwide shipping.

Availability

TCL RayNeo X2 will commercially launch in China with a limited release in the coming weeks, followed by a global launch soon later.*

TCL NXTWEAR S+ will go on sale as early as Q4 2023 in selected regions.

* Features may vary by region.

To learn more about RayNeo's products, please visit: https://www.rayneo.com/

About TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™)

TCL RayNeo (RayNeo™), incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning IDG's "Most Innovative Product" with NXTWEAR AIR, RayNeo also unveiled the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses NXTWEAR S featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences, which has claimed the "Best Connected Consumer Device" award at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For nearly 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products as part of the company's "AI x IoT" strategy. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under license by TCL Communication.

