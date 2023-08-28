Xandar Kardian Reaches Key Milestone: 50 Deployments with Healthcare Facility Partners Across the United States

Xandar Kardian's FDA-Cleared Radar Technology Continues to Demonstrate Impressive Growth, Transforming Traditional Vital Sign Monitoring

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xandar Kardian, a Toronto-based industry leader in developing radar signal processing technology for presence detection and vital sign monitoring, has announced that it officially reached a new corporate milestone: 50 deployments of its technology with healthcare facility partners throughout the United States. Reaching this accomplishment within the first months of its technology becoming widely available serves as further validation that Xandar Kardian's award-winning radar solutions represent a new option for patient monitoring, helping providers identify patients and residents at risk of deterioration.

Xandar Kardian's radar technology has helped improve patient care in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities by providing critical early deterioration detection, potentially improving the outcomes and bedside experience for both patients and providers. Xandar Kardian's patented, FDA 510(k)-cleared sensors are completely contact-free, with no wearables, patches or finger sensors needed and no staff intervention required for operation. The company's XK300 sensor measures macro (body motion), micro (respiratory rate) and nano (heart rate) vibration patterns that are constantly generated by our human bodies, and is capable of penetrating through objects like clothing, blankets and furniture. By monitoring for subtle changes in vital signs, Xandar Kardian can provide early indicators of a looming medical event, including acute illness, cardiac or respiratory failure, and even changes in underlying chronic conditions. This is all done without cameras or other recording devices, protecting the privacy of patients and residents.

"We've long believed that our best-in-class radar technology will completely transform the future of patient monitoring, and reaching the milestone of 50 facility partners is the strongest evidence yet that this transformation is fully underway," said Sam Yang, CEO and founder of Xandar Kardian. "We take great pride in our technology's ability to proactively sense even the most subtle changes and abnormalities in patient condition, and the feedback that we've received from our partners about the positive experiences that their patients and staff are having by utilizing our XK300 reinforces our mission. We fully anticipate that we'll continue to scale rapidly and expand on this number significantly in the months ahead."

In addition to its impact on patient health, Xandar Kardian's technology has seen such growth and success in large part due to the opportunities that it delivers to healthcare facilities. Xandar Kardian's XK300 is inherently appealing to healthcare partners because it can seamlessly integrate into existing solutions for patient vital sign monitoring - and in some cases, overhaul them completely. XK300 typically collects 6000+ measurements a day, allowing caregivers to make decisions for patient treatment with full confidence, knowing that they are receiving reliable and accurate data in real-time. Xandar Kardian's technology can also be an essential resource for helping facilities navigate the healthcare industry's ongoing challenge of staffing shortages. Because the XK300 automates regular spot checks and can replace some in-person vital signs measurements, nurses' time can be utilized more efficiently, allowing them to spend more time on meaningful patient interactions, and less time on redundant tasks like constantly checking vitals. Non-contact monitoring means fewer chances of infection between patients and nurses, reducing cost expenditures on PPE and contamination mitigation. Xandar Kardian's technology can also be valuable in non-traditional healthcare applications such as remote patient monitoring (RPM) and hospital-at-home treatment programs, which, according to a recently published report, have grown by 300% since 2021.

Xandar Kardian's new website features all-new sections of case studies, clinical evidence, and resources showcasing the efficacy of Xandar Kardian's technology in healthcare settings and the built environment. To learn more about Xandar Kardian's technology and how the company's XK300 Autonomous Health Monitoring Solution can seamlessly integrate into your healthcare facility, as well as to see some examples of success stories from Xandar Kardian's existing partners, visit their website at www.xkcorp.com .

About Xandar Kardian

Xandar Kardian is a US Delaware C-Corp, headquartered in Canada with international operations in Asia and North America, focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading. Founded in 2017, the team behind Xandar Kardian is focused on digital radar signal processing from start-to-finish, building on their FDA 510(k) Clearance for its XK300 and ability to measure vitals and presence from up to 33 feet away from the patient. For more information, visit www.xkcorp.com .

