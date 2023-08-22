PERFECT GAME PARTNERS WITH EVENTCONNECT TO DEVELOP THE MOST CONNECTED EXPERIENCE IN BASEBALL

SANFORD, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced a housing and technology partnership with industry-leading EventConnect to become Perfect Game's official housing bureau. The newly-minted multi-year partnership will take effect on January 1, 2024.

EventConnect is the leader in connected sports management technology, providing event organizers with a free-to-use portal that includes a directory of hotels, venues, destinations and event-related suppliers.

"As Perfect Game continues to schedule events featuring the top youth baseball and softball players on a weekly basis all over the country, we knew it was vital to be partnered with a market-leading company for event organization and EventConnect is exactly that," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Their user-friendly technology will streamline and greatly enhance our continued focus on experiences for our athletes and their families."

"After a lengthy selection process against all of the leading competitors in our space, we are extremely proud to be chosen by Perfect Game," said Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect. "For those in baseball, Perfect Game and their events are a pinnacle in a young athlete's journey through the sport. Since 2013, we have continued to invest in our product and team to realize our vision to continually advance the ease and efficiency of sports tournament management with innovative technology matched with unparalleled service and support – today is yet another significant step toward that vision. Our team and technology have already jumped into execution mode and look forward to a long and healthy relationship with the Perfect Game team."

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the only event management software in the sports tourism industry that connects thousands of rights holders, tournament directors and accommodations on one platform—working with more than 4,000 events and 20,000 hotels in over 800 cities across North America. EventConnect helps sports destinations/organizations reduce time spent on administrative tasks and increase capacity for delivering memorable experiences to all participants. The end-to-end platform is customized for each partner's needs and is seamless for organizers and participants to use, creating efficiency while increasing value. EventConnect customers can increase room night reservations up to 30% while saving 24% of hotel costs for teams leaving a 98% rate of booking satisfaction and positive experiences. Learn more at http://eventconnectsports.com.

