M&T Bank Corporation Announces Conference Call Dates to Review Third Quarter and Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings and Quarterly 2024 Earnings

Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB) announced today that it plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

  • Third quarter 2023 – Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (ET)
  • Fourth quarter 2023 – Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET)
  • First quarter 2024 – Monday, April 15, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
  • Second quarter 2024 – Thursday, July 18, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
  • Third quarter 2024 – Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
  • Fourth quarter 2024 – Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)

M&T will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter's close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Maya Dillon (646) 735-1958

