LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spout was honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2023 in the On the Rise: 0–4 Years in Business category.

Atmospheric Water Generator by Spout Is a Winner in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards.

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

Introducing Spout 's new consumer device which makes up to 2.5 gallons daily of pure alkaline drinking water from the air. Every gallon of water produced is clean, healthy, and replaces 12 16oz plastic water bottles.

Spout's small form factor features an elegant design from Fred Bould (Nest Thermostat) that elevates the aesthetic of any countertop. All it requires is a power outlet to work. Just plug it in and witness water… happen.

Spout is available for pre-order with a $99 deposit on their website www.spoutwater.com . The next 500 pre-orders will receive 25% off of the retail price of $799, and will become Founding Members of the Spout Community. Spout's Founding Members will receive exclusive deals, gifts and events for life.

It's more affordable than long-term water delivery alternatives, more environmentally friendly than single-use water bottles, and cleaner than filtered tap water in many U.S. cities.

"I would have never imagined that my parents farm having it's water rights threatened by the state would lead to building a team that developing a new source of water for so many people" said Reuben Vollmer , CEO of Spout.

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands August 29, 2023.

Spout Logo

