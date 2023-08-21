NBA Star Jonathan Isaac Launches Hit Apparel Line with Agency of Record JDA Worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando Magic Power Forward Jonathan Isaac has successfully launched his own apparel company called UNITUS. Isaac, a 2017 NBA Lottery pick, has long been passionate about aligning his values with sports apparel. The new line of athletic wear brings people together around stylish, high-quality apparel that champions faith, family, and freedom. Isaac's new clothing line was an instant hit worldwide with purchases made in all fifty states and hundreds of orders outside of the continental US within the first 72 hours of launch.

JDA Worldwide (PRNewswire)

The marketing and communications firm behind the prosperous launch of UNITUS was Isaac's agency of record, JDA Worldwide. Headquartered in Indianapolis, JDA specializes in brand, creative, digital, paid media, and public relations for national and category leading brands. JDA leads all of Isaac's PR efforts, and spearheads creative, digital, video, and web for UNITUS.

According to Isaac, "JDA played a vital role in the successful launch of UNITUS around the world. We needed a values driven agency with national chops. JDA was the clear choice. We couldn't be more thrilled with their results and partnership."

JDA's parent company, Prolific, also partnered with Isaac on the business plan and go-to-market strategy for UNITUS.

JDA Worldwide CEO Chance Benbow said, "Jonathan inspired our entire team from the moment we met him. After hearing his story and understanding his vision, we were all-in on doing something special with him. We're honored to be playing such an impactful role for Jonathan and UNITUS."

Isaac is entering his seventh year in the NBA after establishing himself as one of the league's best defenders, averaging 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per 36 minutes for his career. UNITUS gear is available for purchase online a WeAreUNITUS.com.

Jonathan Isaac is a husband, father, author, speaker, minister, and power forward for the Orlando Magic. In 2017, Jonathan was selected sixth overall by the Magic in the NBA draft. Believing God as the only answer to the world's pain and division, Jonathan wrote "Why I Stand" in May 2022. This national bestseller shares how Jonathan's faith in God defines him and has helped him overcome struggles in life.

UNITUS is a values-based alternative for sports and lifestyle apparel, founded by NBA player, Jonathan Isaac. The mission of UNITUS is to bring like-minded consumers together around stylish, high-quality apparel that celebrates traditional values. UNITUS counters woke corporations in a winsome way by offering an alternative that champions faith, family, and freedom. But UNITUS is more than cool clothes. It's a community and movement that's redefining greatness as integrity, love, and standing for what you believe in.

JDA Worldwide is a full-service marketing agency serving national, emerging, and category-leading brands since 2003. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, JDA specializes in brand, creative, digital, paid media, and public relations. JDA is a portfolio company of Prolific - the growth firm. Our network of companies have been named to the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years and named a top Indiana employer for three straight years.

For more information, please contact: tony.miranda@jdaworldwide.com

