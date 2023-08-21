National Institute of Building Sciences Sets Agenda for Building Innovation 2023

Keynote speakers include HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman and Trimble Vice President & Executive Director Albert H. Anoubon Momo

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The schedule for the National Institute of Building Sciences annual meeting, Building Innovation 2023, is final.

BI2023 keynote speakers are Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman, of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Trimble Vice President and Executive Director Albert H. Anoubon Momo.

Building Innovation is one of the premiere meetings for all who impact the built environment to find solutions. It takes place September 5-7, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

Sessions will cover building performance and sustainability, resilience, technology, and workforce. Highlights include:

Accelerating Digital Transformation with the U.S. National BIM Program

The Intersection of AI and Building Sciences: A New Era of Intelligent Infrastructure

GIS-based Digital Twin Capabilities to Decarbonize the Built Environment

Affordable Housing That's Sustainable: Innovations Driving Sustainability and Affordability

Advancements in Flood Resilience

Wildfire Resilience Built on Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety Research

Architectural Engineering: Understanding our Partners is the Key to Success

Deep Green, Market Rate, Net Zero: How ASHRAE's New Global Headquarters Renovation Achieved All Three

Building Innovation 2023 sponsors include the International Code Council, Tremco Construction Products Group, Delta Electronics, Armstrong World Industries, Dell Technologies, Esri, Airthings, Green Building Initiative, FEMA, International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants, Heat and Frost Insulators LMCT, MADCAD.com, 84 Lumber, MBP, Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, ESG Property Consultants, AABC Commissioning Group, Architectural Record, Construction Links Network, The Marshall Group, Ltd., Energy Management Association, EPDM Roofing Association, IAPMO, Airwavz Solutions, National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, BSI Group, and VB Synthetics.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues in the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow NIBS on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

