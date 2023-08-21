This collaboration aims to help financial services clients improve operational resiliency while addressing security and regulatory compliance requirements

Dizzion's Digital Workspaces provides virtualized desktops and applications to employees anywhere with IBM Cloud infrastructure and using VMware's Horizon technology

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dizzion announced the release of Dizzion's new Digital Workspaces for Financial Services available on IBM Cloud for Financial Services. With IBM's built-in security and compliance capabilities, third-party partners, institutions, and vendors can protect sensitive systems and data and unlock the modern workforce to create flexibility in how and where they engage hybrid, distributed, and third and fourth-party teams.

Dizzion, IBM, and VMware aim to Accelerate Innovation of Managed Digital Workspaces for Financial Services Institutions

Today, financial institutions are increasingly charged with managing risk, security, compliance, and data privacy, as they look to address the evolving regulatory requirements of the financial services industry. By offering its Digital Workspace solution on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, IBM is helping Dizzion address the challenges of securing hybrid workforces and mission-critical workloads, while prioritizing resiliency and performance and helping more efficiently demonstrate regulatory compliance.

Dizzion's Digital Workspaces for Financial Services, collaborated on through the IBM and VMware Joint Innovation Lab, aims to offer an exceptional value proposition – from efficient migration to this framework for existing clients to providing a solutions for new challenges and opportunities for new clients. The offering has been validated by the IBM Cloud Framework for Financial Services, an industry-defined security and compliance control framework. This framework was built in collaboration with the IBM Financial Services Cloud Council, a 130-plus member group representing more than 70 entities to help mitigate systemic risk across the financial services industry. Only technology providers that have evidenced compliance with the Framework are eligible to deliver offerings with the IBM Cloud for Financial Services Validated designation.

"By leveraging the common controls framework of IBM Cloud for Financial Services, Dizzion is able to support financial institutions and their third-party vendors unlike ever before," said Steve Prather, CEO of Dizzion. "We are now able to address specific financial services compliance requirements and drive rapid cloud adoption while exponentially increasing innovation for our clients across the sector."

"Financial Institutions are moving to the cloud, creating complexity in accessing their mission critical applications while still providing more secure access to their sensitive data," said Bharath Rangarajan, General Manager of VDI/Desktop-as-a-Service, VMware. "Dizzion, supported by IBM and VMware, aims to solve these challenges by delivering a performant and secure, managed DaaS solution powered by VMware Horizon with their new Digital Workspaces for Financial Services solution."

The innovative capabilities of IBM Cloud for Financial Services provide a broad foundation for this collaboration to address the industry's unique cybersecurity and evolving compliance requirements. Designed for regulated workloads, the platform aims to help address regulatory barriers that can impede IT landscape and modernization efforts.

"Today's workplace is continuously transforming as enterprises need to accelerate digital transformation to further bridge the divide between digital and physical borders to enable the flexibility to work from anywhere and everywhere," said Alan Peacock, General Manager, IBM Cloud Platform. "However, security capabilities need to be an integral part of this transformation journey to protect sensitive data without interrupting business performance. IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to deliver the levels of resiliency, security, performance, and compliance needed to drive application modernization and help improve customer experience."

IBM Cloud infrastructure and VMware's Horizon software helps Dizzion support financial services institutions and their third-party vendors help optimize their end-user operations and enhance data security, as part of their digital transformation. Dizzion, IBM, and VMware work together towards the goal of empowering the financial services sector enhance acceleration of cloud adoption with advanced levels of resiliency, performance, security, and agility.

