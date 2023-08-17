Wealthfront Announces New Research-Backed Stock Collections To Help Clients Invest in Categories like Artificial Intelligence, Dividend Stocks, and more

Clients can now access more than 45 unique stock collections created by the company's Investment Team.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthfront , a leading consumer fintech and pioneer of the robo-advisor industry, today announced new stock collections created by the company's Investment Team to navigate investment themes including artificial intelligence (AI) and inflation. Designed to help clients discover new investment opportunities, Wealthfront's Stock Investing Account offers zero commissions, fractional shares, curated stock collections, and requires just $1 to get started.

Wealthfront's Investment Team constantly monitors the changing investment landscape and evaluates opportunities to help clients invest in the latest industries and trends. Each stock collection is developed through a review of industry data in combination with internal analysis. Clients particularly love that all stock collections include pros and cons of each strategy that are rooted in data and research.

Investors can now access the following stock collections:

AI Adopters: Businesses that effectively adopt AI could reduce costs and increase profits. Investors can use this collection to explore and invest in key companies that are already leading the way in AI adoption, including Broadcom (AVGO), CostCo (COST), Nvidia (NVDA), and more.

Generative AI: Investors can use this collection to explore and invest in companies developing the technology that makes generative AI applications possible, including Alphabet (GOOGL), IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), and more.

Large-Cap, High Dividend Payers: Dividend stocks are often correlated with inflation protection, diversification strategies, stability, and cash flow. Investors can use this collection to explore and invest in large-cap companies paying dividends that yield more than the 10-year Treasury yield, including Chevron (CVX), Pfizer (PFE), Verizon (VZ), and more.

"The recent market momentum and advancements in artificial intelligence have created a renewed interest in stocks, but investors are having a hard time navigating persistent inflation and recession predictions," said Dave Myszewski, Vice President of Product at Wealthfront. "They want to make smart, long-term investments and are hungry for research-driven guidance. This is the gap our stock collections fill and we're excited to expand these insights to additional categories."

Wealthfront's stock collections are designed to help investors think beyond individual companies to create a portfolio of stocks according to a broader investment theme. Clients can also start by searching for a particular stock and find related investment opportunities. Other stock collections recently added to the platform include: Internet of Things, Quantum Computing, and Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Wealthfront's Stock Investing Account is an ideal complement to the company's innovative suite of saving and investing products. Wealthfront also offers a high-yield Cash Account with a 4.80% APY and up to $5M FDIC insurance both through partner banks, an Automated Bond Portfolio featuring a 5.75% blended 30-day SEC yield* net of advisory fees (as of August 8, 2023), and an award-winning Automated Investing Account for long-term wealth building through a diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds.

To learn more and sign up for Wealthfront's Stock Investing Account, a limited-discretion advisory product, please visit: www.wealthfront.com/stock-investing

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront integrates investing and saving products to help young professionals build long-term wealth in any market condition. Through software, the company delivers high-yield saving, diversified ETF and bond investing, zero-commission stock investing, and low-cost loans to help both sophisticated and new investors learn, lower costs, and grow wealth. Wealthfront is one of the highest rated financial apps in the Apple App Store and has been named Best Automated Investment App, Best Overall Robo-Advisor, and Best Robo-Advisor for Goal Planning by Investopedia (2022), Best Cash Management Account and Best Investing App by Bankrate (2023), Best Robo-Advisor for Portfolio Options by NerdWallet (2023), and Best Robo-Advisor for DIY Financial Planning by Forbes (2023). The company currently oversees more than $45 billion for over 630,000 clients in the US. To learn more please visit www.wealthfront.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play .

CONTACT: Press@wealthfront.com

Disclosures

* Wealthfront created the blended 30-day SEC yield by taking a weighted average of the 30-day SEC yields for each ETF in the portfolio, after deducting Wealthfront's 0.25% annual advisory fee. Please note that the 30-day SEC yield is not an indicator of the portfolio's overall performance or future returns. The yield simply provides a snapshot of the income generated by the ETFs in the past 30 days, and it is subject to change.

Nerdwallet, Investopedia, and Forbes (the "Endorsers") receive cash compensation for referring potential clients to Wealthfront via advertisements placed on their respective websites. The Endorsers and Wealthfront are not associated with one another and have no formal relationship outside of this arrangement.

Bankrate's endorsement was voluntarily given and Wealthfront has no formal relationship with Bankrate.

The information contained in this communication is provided for general informational purposes only, and should not be construed as investment or tax advice. Nothing in this communication should be construed as a solicitation or offer, or recommendation, to buy or sell any security.

All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of money you invest, and past performance does not guarantee future performance. Please see our Full Disclosure for important details.

Portfolio Line of Credit is a margin lending product offered exclusively to clients of Wealthfront Advisers by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC. You should consider the risks and benefits specific to margin when evaluating your options. Learn more about these risks in the Margin Handbook .

Cash Account is offered by Wealthfront Brokerage LLC ("Wealthfront Brokerage"), a Member of FINRA / SIPC . Neither Wealthfront Brokerage nor any of its affiliates are a bank, and Cash Account is not a checking or savings account. We convey funds to partner banks who accept and maintain deposits, provide the interest rate, and provide FDIC insurance. Rate is subject to change. Investment management and advisory services--which are not FDIC insured--are provided by Wealthfront Advisers LLC ("Wealthfront Advisers"), an SEC-registered investment adviser, and financial planning tools are provided by Wealthfront Software LLC ("Wealthfront"). The Stock Investing Account is a limited-discretion investment product offered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC.

Wealthfront Advisers, Wealthfront Brokerage and Wealthfront are wholly owned subsidiaries of Wealthfront Corporation.

Copyright 2023 Wealthfront Corporation. All rights reserved.

