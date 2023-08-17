Germs Be Gone! Lysol® Is Offering Educators Free Resources to Combat Germs and Educate Students on Healthy Habits

The Brand Teams Up with Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year Johnathon Hines to Provide Educators with Germ-Fighting "Welcome Back Packs"

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, Lysol, a Reckitt brand, is partnering with Georgia Pre-K Teacher of the Year Johnathon Hines for the brand's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative that includes new additions to its annual Welcome Back Pack that educators can use to teach healthy habits in the classroom.

Since 2019, the Lysol brand has offered educators tools and resources through their Welcome Back Packs that include free educational resources such as posters, stickers, and more, to reinforce healthy habits in the classroom.

To celebrate the fifth year of the program, Pre-K Teacher Johnathon Hines created a new, engaging poster to complete the packs: "Don't Let Germs Go Viral." The new poster features colorful, vibrant art depicting nefarious germs in the classroom and schoolground hotspots where they like to hang out, complementing Hines' easy-to-remember tips on helping to stop the spread of germs.

"Germs in my classroom are a never-ending battle, so it's important that I teach my students to practice healthy habits in fun yet relatable ways, so kids stay healthy and miss less school," said Hines. "As a long-time user of Lysol disinfecting products and their healthy habits resources in my own classroom, I'm thrilled to be partnering with Lysol to create this new poster for the Welcome Back Packs for classrooms across the country."

The poster is part of the full pack, which includes*:

Educational posters on healthy habit reminders – including Johnathon Hines' newly curated poster

Here for Healthy School stickers – featuring fun back-to-school visuals like a school bus, backpack, and more

Germ hotspot stickers – helping students identify areas that can be classroom hotspots with colorful germ stickers

Mirror cling – showcasing five steps for better hand washing

To sign up to receive this year's Welcome Back Packs**, including the new poster designed by Johnathon, educators can go to https://www.lysol.com/here-for-healthy-schools/healthy-habits/welcome-back-pack/sign-up

ABOUT HERE FOR HEALTHY SCHOOLS

Established in 2019, HERE for Healthy Schools launched with the mission of helping to curb the spread of illness-causing germs in classrooms nationwide. From the creation of interactive lesson plans and physical resources to donating millions of Lysol Disinfecting products, Lysol is committed to helping kids learn healthy habits and providing educators with the resources they need to keep their classrooms protected from germs.

"For the past five years, we've been dedicated to providing educational materials and disinfecting supplies to schools across the country," said Benoit Veryser, Vice President of US Marketing for Lysol at Reckitt. "This year is no different as we continue to build on that success and honor our brand mission – to help kids miss less school so they are able to learn, grow, and thrive – through our updated Welcome Back Packs that are available for educators."

To learn more about Lysol's HERE for Healthy Schools commitment and access healthy habit resources and printables, please visit Lysol.com/here.

*actual contents may vary

**while supplies last

ABOUT JOHNATHON HINES

Johnathon Hines is a Pre-K instructor at the Barack Obama Elementary School in Atlanta, and he is the first African American male Pre-K Teacher of The Year for Georgia in 2019. He is also a national presenter/speaker, author of the children's book Freeze! and founder of the non-profit "The No Look Assist Cooperation," aimed at providing better opportunities for underserved communities and arming local youth with the tools they need for a path to success.

Johnathon understands that a first impression is a lasting impression for children, so he provides an exciting learning experience for his students each day. Johnathon can be found at @swooshmoneyhines on Instagram.

ABOUT LYSOL

For more than a century, Lysol has been protecting families from the spread of illness-causing germs. We believe there is nothing more important than keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. For Lysol, just as it is for parents, protection is an instinctive act of love: an unconditional combination of strength and heart. For more information, visit www.Lysol.com.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt*** exists to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health, and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet, and a fairer society. Find out more or contact us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*** Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

