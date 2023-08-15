Spiceology Named Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Spice Company for Fifth Year in a Row.

Spiceology Ranks No. 2,469 With a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 62 Percent

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that, for a fifth straight year, Spiceology has been named to its Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious index that recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. Since first being recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2018, the company has experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54 percent.

Spiceology's Periodic Table of Flavor™ spotlights never-before-tasted flavors and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. The chef-founded company is best known for its innovative Signature Blends like Greek Freak, Smoky Honey Habanero, Black & Bleu, and many more.

"Being recognized by the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth year in a row is a true testament to the unique innovation we bring to the spice category," said Darby McLean, CEO of Spiceology. "Everything we do is to inspire experimentation in the kitchen for chefs and home cooks alike. We believe that great spices and spice blends should be the centerpiece of every meal, and our growth shows that the idea is catching on."

In the past year, Spiceology has made great strides in its efforts to be a counter staple for home cooks, a shelf staple for retailers, and a kitchen staple for restaurants and chefs around the world.

Spiceology landed the brand's flagship blend, Smoky Honey Habanero, on shelves of Costcos across the country. The spice company expanded its fan-favorite beer-infused spice blend line with Derek Wolf of Over The Fire Cooking, adding four additional rubs in reusable beer can packaging, bringing the collection to a total of 10 beer-infused rubs. And, the company experienced its strongest year to date in foodservice, as chefs increasingly turn to its blends for innovation and efficiency in professional kitchens.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. "To make the Inc. 5000 – with the fast growth that requires – is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

To learn more about Spiceology, visit spiceology.com and connect on social at @spiceology.

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY:

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is on a mission to inspire experimentation and share in the joy of cooking and eating. The chef-owned and operated spice company's 'Periodic Table of Flavor' spotlights innovative blends and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. With Signature Blends like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero that have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

ABOUT INC.:

The world's most trusted business media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S. based, privately held, for profit, and independent not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

