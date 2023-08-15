The Physicians Foundation Furthers Solutions to Address Drivers of Health

Fellowship and Grant Programs Call for Applicants

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Physicians Foundation announced two updates as part of its efforts to recognize and address drivers of health (DOH) for patients and physicians. A recent survey from the Foundation found that while nearly all physicians agree that their patients' health outcomes are affected by DOH, many physicians face challenges in addressing them. As part of its commitment to provide solutions, The Physicians Foundation announces the following milestones:

A call for medical associations to submit proposals for a grant to develop capacity, resources and data collection that support physicians in their understanding of DOH and integration into their medical practices as part of regular patient care.





A call for applications from physicians who are new or early-career for the Fellowship Program to help advance physicians' leadership skills to improve physician wellbeing, address DOH and lift physician perspectives.

"As the U.S. health care system works to address drivers of health, it is imperative to engage the perspectives of individuals who work every day to advance solutions for improved patient care," said Gary Price, MD, president of The Physicians Foundation. "The Fellowship and Grant Programs empower physicians and medical associations to be leaders in their own communities, while driving progress that can ultimately support physicians and patients everywhere."

Medical Association DOH Grant Program

The DOH grant program is aimed at spreading awareness and knowledge around the best strategies for physicians who care for patients with DOH. Medical associations are closely aligned with the physicians and their patients in their communities; therefore, they can provide critical insights to customize DOH screening and resource navigation implementation within medical practices.

Previous grant recipients worked to implement solutions identified in The Physicians Foundation's survey, including working with medical practices to implement standard DOH screenings, creating comprehensive platforms to access DOH resources and developing training programs to understand best practices for addressing DOH.

To apply for The Physicians Foundation's grant program by September 18, register and login to the online application system.

Fellowship Program Call for Applicants

With a focus on DOH, the Fellowship Program enhances physicians' leadership skills so they can strengthen the physician-patient relationship, support medical practices' sustainability and navigate the changing health care system. Applicants should be new or early-career physicians who demonstrate experience or interest in DOH, physician leadership, health policy, health equity and care delivery innovation.

"As The Physicians Foundation's inaugural Fellow, I am tremendously grateful for the opportunity to support physicians in addressing drivers of health and grow my skills as a physician and leader," said Ryan Lowery, MD, The Physicians Foundation's 2022-2023 Fellow. "The Fellowship Program is truly a one-of-a-kind experience, and I encourage any physician passionate about DOH and improving health equity to seize this opportunity."

For more information about The Physicians Foundation's Fellowship Program and to apply by September 19, visit www.physiciansfoundation.org/fellowship-program/

About The Physicians Foundation

The Physicians Foundation is a nonprofit seeking to advance the work of practicing physicians and help them facilitate the delivery of high-quality health care to patients. As the U.S. health care system continues to evolve, The Physicians Foundation is steadfast in strengthening the physician-patient relationship, supporting medical practices' sustainability and helping physicians navigate the changing health care system. The Physicians Foundation pursues its mission through research, education and innovative grant making that improves physician wellbeing, strengthens physician leadership, addresses drivers of health and lifts physician perspectives. For more information, visit www.physiciansfoundation.org.

