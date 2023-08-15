HR Acuity Recognized on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 221 Percent, HR Acuity is Recognized in the Top 50% of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. has unveiled its prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. HR Acuity is thrilled to announce its position as No. 2475 on the 2023 Inc. 5000. This recognition underscores HR Acuity's exceptional growth trajectory as a leader in employee relations case management and investigations.

The Inc. 5000 ranking showcases the most successful companies that have harnessed innovation and driven exceptional revenue growth, contributing to the nation's economic vitality. Notable industry giants like Facebook, Chobani, Microsoft, and Patagonia have previously gained their first national exposure through this esteemed list, emphasizing its role in identifying emerging leaders.

"We are honored to be named on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list amongst some of the most successful and renowned companies in America," said Deb Muller, CEO of HR Acuity. "This recognition is a testament to our vision to make workplaces safer, fairer, and more transparent."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 comprises companies that have demonstrated exceptional resilience by achieving rapid revenue growth amid economic complexities. Even in the face of inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and formidable hiring obstacles, this year's top 500 companies have collectively achieved an impressive median three-year revenue growth rate of 2,238 percent. Over the past three years, these companies have collectively added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy.

For detailed insights into the complete results of the Inc. 5000, including comprehensive company profiles and an interactive database that allows sorting by industry, location, and other parameters, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

